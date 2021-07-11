Djokovic: "It was more than just a battle! Congrats to Matteo for the last two weeks. Hope there's a great career ahead of you. You've got a great game, I felt the 'Italian hammer' on my skin in Paris and today"

"Winning Wimbledon was always a big dream as a kid. I have to repeat it to remind myself and not take it for granted. This is a huge honour and privilege. I constructed a Wimbledon trophy in my room as a 7-year-old. To stand here with this trophy is incredible."

20th Grand Slam title: "It means none of us will stop! I have to pay a tribute to Rafa and Roger. They're legends of our sport and two of the most important players I faced. The reason I'm today, to improve, when I broke into top-10 and lost against these guys, something shifted end 2010, beginning 2011. Last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here."

Calendar Grand Slam: "I could definitely envision that happening! I will give it a shot. I'm in great form. Playing my best tennis at Slams is priority. So, let's keep it going!"

"To my team, my friends, my family - particularly my wife, kids, brother, parents - to witness this is a great moment. They see me in a different colour everyday, I really appreciate their patience and devotion to this sport."

On Euro 2020 final: "You're putting me in an awkward position. I'm a huge football fan, so I will enjoy football tonight"