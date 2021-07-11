His name on the winner's board for a SIXTH time
Wimbledon 2021 Highlights, men's singles final: Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini to claim 20th Grand Slam title
Catch all the latest updates and check out the live score from the Wimbledon men's singles final on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.
Highlights
WIMBLEDON WINNER: Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 for his sixth Wimbledon crown and 20th Grand Slam title. He is now the fifth man to have won the first three Grand Slams in a year.
Third set: Novak Djokovic 6-4
Novak Djokovic wins the third set by holding his serve. He is now two-sets-to-one and a set away from his sixth Wimbledon crown and 20th Grand Slam title. All to do for Matteo Berrettini if he is to join Marin Cilic in Slam winners in debut finals
2nd set: Novak Djokovic 6-3
Novak Djokovic makes it one set all. He started this set better with an early break. And then made it a double break. Was broken while serving for the set but got the job done on the second opportunity.
1st set: Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4)
Matteo Berrettini reverses a 2-5 deficit to win the opening set in the tiebreak. A rarity for Djokovic to lose a tiebreak. The Italian getting the job done with a HUGE 138mph ace down the T!
Matteo Berrettini wins the toss and opts to receive. Marija Cicak is the chair umpire for the men's final.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Wimbledon men's final!
No matter what happens this evening, we're in for a special night. If Novak Djokovic wins, he will go level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, and if Matteo Berrettini were to win, men's tennis would have a new Grand Slam champion. Stay tuned, as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score from what should be a thrilling contest!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Roger Federer applauds Novak Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam win
Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021
Since 2011, to be honest, it's been all Djokovic in this Big 3 rivalry
July 2011: Novak Djokovic wins his 3rd major at #Wimbledon— Alex | Tennis 🎾 (@Alex_Boroch) July 11, 2021
July 2021: Novak Djokovic wins his 20th major at #Wimbledon
When you look at it from that perspective, it's even more 🤯
Back then, he won his *maiden* Wimbledon title. Now he has surpassed Björn Borg with his 6th 🏆.
He has good reason to celebrate.
Novak Djokovic now has 20 Grand Slam titles!— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 11, 2021
Australian Open: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
French Open: 🏆🏆
Wimbledon: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
US Open: 🏆🏆🏆#Wimbledon LIVE: https://t.co/gz2ZXTI9ZF pic.twitter.com/xPjJJXkIOH
Classy moment as Djokovic gives his racquet to a young girl. He did so at French Open as well.
Another Grand Slam title, another lucky fan gets a racquet from @DjokerNole 😻 pic.twitter.com/sDXiKFUguR— Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) July 11, 2021
Djokovic: "It was more than just a battle! Congrats to Matteo for the last two weeks. Hope there's a great career ahead of you. You've got a great game, I felt the 'Italian hammer' on my skin in Paris and today"
"Winning Wimbledon was always a big dream as a kid. I have to repeat it to remind myself and not take it for granted. This is a huge honour and privilege. I constructed a Wimbledon trophy in my room as a 7-year-old. To stand here with this trophy is incredible."
20th Grand Slam title: "It means none of us will stop! I have to pay a tribute to Rafa and Roger. They're legends of our sport and two of the most important players I faced. The reason I'm today, to improve, when I broke into top-10 and lost against these guys, something shifted end 2010, beginning 2011. Last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here."
Calendar Grand Slam: "I could definitely envision that happening! I will give it a shot. I'm in great form. Playing my best tennis at Slams is priority. So, let's keep it going!"
"To my team, my friends, my family - particularly my wife, kids, brother, parents - to witness this is a great moment. They see me in a different colour everyday, I really appreciate their patience and devotion to this sport."
On Euro 2020 final: "You're putting me in an awkward position. I'm a huge football fan, so I will enjoy football tonight"
Matteo Berrettini: "It is an unbelievable feeling! Novak was better than me. Well done! He's writing history for this sport. I'm happy for the finals, hope it is not my last one here. Such an honour to be here. Great run during Queen's and these two weeks. Maybe lacked a little!"
"Congrats to Novak's team. They're doing something unbelievable. I want to thank my team, my friends, it has been a long journey. Hopefully it is the beginning of a great career and not the end. Without this all this won't be possible. Let's just keep trying. Grazie!"
One lucky kid gets a selfie with the newly-crowned champion!
Winning: nabbing Djoko for a selfie on his way back down, him fixing your phone sitch for this once-in-a-lifetime op.#Winning pic.twitter.com/IX73mGzMqY— Stephanie Myles (@OpenCourt) July 11, 2021
SIX WIMBLEDON TITLES!
Novak Djokovic wins his sixth Wimbledon title!— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 11, 2021
2011🏆
2014🏆
2015🏆
2018🏆
2019🏆
2021🏆#Wimbledon LIVE: https://t.co/gz2ZXTI9ZF pic.twitter.com/Xfb8oq3Pz4
Preview: Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final with a chance to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share that men’s mark.
The top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th major final will be the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s first — and the first at any major for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open.
The key to the title match could be Berrettini’s massive serves against Djokovic’s best-in-the-business returns. It also could come down to how Berrettini handles the occasion.
Djokovic recalls not having enough self-belief when he lost his first major final to Federer at the 2007 U.S. Open. Berrettini remembers being wowed by Wimbledon when he played in the junior event as a teenager.
“For me, it was just absurd. I asked myself, ‘Who knows if one day I’ll return and play in the main tournament, even just in qualifying? I have no idea.’ And now I’m in the final,” he said with a laugh. And then the 25-year-old added: "So it’s all a bit strange. But what’s beautiful ... is that I’m much more aware of what I can do now. I know I can do this, because I’m here.”
He has won 11 matches in a row, all on grass courts, since losing to Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals on clay last month.
Djokovic enters Sunday with winning streaks of 20 matches at Wimbledon, dating to 2018, and 20 matches at Grand Slam tournaments this year.
