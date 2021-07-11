LIVE Score, India vs England, 2nd T20I at Hove: Shafali changes gears after decent start from English bowlers

England women vs India women, 2nd T20I, LIVE score and updates: Massive over for the Indians as Verma certainly wins this mini-battle against veteran seamer Katherine Brunt, who had dismissed her for a duck in the previous game, collecting five boundaries on the trot to put India in firm control of the proceedings.

Preview, 2nd T20I: It’s a must win game for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co if they wish to keep themselves alive in the three-match T20I series.

After showing tremendous grit, India managed to pull off a draw in the one off Test. Moving onto limited-overs, India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 and this was followed by a loss in the opening T20I encounter by 18 runs by virtue of the DLS method.

India will heavily rely on their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to do bulk of the scoring in the batting department.

All eyes will once again be on skipper Harmanpreet, who is in the middle of woeful run with the bat. The bowlers would want to put on a much improved show, especially at the death, having conceded 177 in the first T20I.

England seem to have all bases covered at the moment and skipper Heather Knight will be mighty pleased with how they have gone about their business, especially in the limited-overs matches thus far.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.