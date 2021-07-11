Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Hove, 11 July, 2021

11 July, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
51/0 (6.1 ov)

2nd T20I
Yet To Bat

Live Blog
51/0 (6.1 ov) - R/R 8.27

Play In Progress

Smriti Mandhana - 10

Shafali Verma - 39

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Smriti Mandhana Batting 10 9 1 0
Shafali Verma Batting 39 28 7 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Ecclestone 2 1 11 0
Freya Davies 0.1 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

51 (51) R/R: 8.27

Shafali Verma 39(28)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
LIVE Score, India vs England, 2nd T20I at Hove: Shafali changes gears after decent start from English bowlers

19:23 (IST)

After 6 overs,India Women 49/0 ( Shafali Verma 39 , Smriti Mandhana 9)

Change of ends for Ecclestone, with Brunt being taken off the attack after the nightmare of a second over. And she ends up spilling a golden chance to get rid of the dangerous-looking Verma off the third ball after the batter smacks the ball towards her left, trying to target the mid off region. Excellent over from Ecclestone as she collects a maiden — worth its weight in gold in a Twenty20 match.

19:19 (IST)

After 5 overs,India Women 49/0 ( Shafali Verma 39 , Smriti Mandhana 9)

Sciver, who has been an economical option for Knight so far in this game, brought back in place of Ecclestone and she manages to bring down the scoring rate a touch as Mandhana and Verma collect a single each.

19:18 (IST)

After 4 overs,India Women 47/0 ( Shafali Verma 38 , Smriti Mandhana 8)

Massive over for the Indians as Verma certainly wins this mini-battle against veteran seamer Katherine Brunt, who had dismissed her for a duck in the previous game, collecting five boundaries on the trot to put India in firm control of the proceedings.

19:17 (IST)
four

FOUR! Five consecutive boundaries! Verma's hammered Brunt all over the park in this over, and got the Indians off to a dream start in this game. Once again goes for the wild pull towards the cow corner region, where Knight surprisingly hasn't kept any protection despite Verma's repeated shots. IND 47/0

19:16 (IST)
four

FOUR! Verma's absolutely bossing her battle against Brunt in this over! Slaps this towards the cow corner region where she's already had quite a few hits so far in this over. IND 43/0

19:15 (IST)
four

FOUR! A hat-trick of boundaries for Verma off Brunt! Steered behind point this time! IND 39/0

19:14 (IST)
four

FOUR! A short-arm jab from Verma, only this time she decides to hit this over the non-striker's head to make it back-to-back boundaries off Brunt. IND 35/0

19:13 (IST)
four

FOUR! Slightly short from Brunt, and Varma decides to pull this towards the midwicket region once again, collecting her third four of the innings. IND 31/0

19:12 (IST)

After 3 overs,India Women 26/0 ( Shafali Verma 18 , Smriti Mandhana 7)

Verma’s smelling blood already. Her approach at the crease certainly suggests that, as she smashes a four and a six in the first over of spin in the innings, with Sophie Ecclestone conceding 11 off her first.

19:10 (IST)
six

SIX! First maximum of the innings, targetting the same region as the boundary two deliveries ago, this time Verma gets an even better connection as she clears the boundary rope. IND 25/0

Highlights

title-img
18:35 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Heather Knight opts to field

England women vs India women, 2nd T20I, LIVE score and updates: Massive over for the Indians as Verma certainly wins this mini-battle against veteran seamer Katherine Brunt, who had dismissed her for a duck in the previous game, collecting five boundaries on the trot to put India in firm control of the proceedings.

Preview, 2nd T20I: It’s a must win game for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co if they wish to keep themselves alive in the three-match T20I series.

After showing tremendous grit, India managed to pull off a draw in the one off Test. Moving onto limited-overs, India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 and this was followed by a loss in the opening T20I encounter by 18 runs by virtue of the DLS method.
India will heavily rely on their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to do bulk of the scoring in the batting department.

England's Danni Wyatt in action during the first T20I against India in Northampton. AP

All eyes will once again be on skipper Harmanpreet, who is in the middle of woeful run with the bat. The bowlers would want to put on a much improved show, especially at the death, having conceded 177 in the first T20I.

England seem to have all bases covered at the moment and skipper Heather Knight will be mighty pleased with how they have gone about their business, especially in the limited-overs matches thus far.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

Updated Date: July 11, 2021 19:20:23 IST

Tags:

