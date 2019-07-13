Wimbledon 2019 Highlights, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep, Women's Final: Halep beats Williams to win second Grand Slam title

The Champion speaks!

Simona Halep: It was the best match and Serena inspired a lot. It was an honour



I had nerves believe me. My stomach was not very well but I knew there was no time for emotions. This is something special and I will never forget this. This is for my mum because when I was little she said that she wanted me to play in the final at Wimbledon.



When I started playing this year, I told the people in the locker room I want to win the title because that would give me a lifetime membership and now I have it!

Actually, I have changed my game to play better on grass. It was tough as I like to run but you can't slide on grass. But this time I enjoyed it and I can't wait to come back next year!