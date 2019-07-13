Wimbledon 2019 Highlights, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep, Women's Final: Halep beats Williams to win second Grand Slam title

Preview: Serena Williams's place among the legends of tennis is assured but her mission will not be accomplished unless she at least equals Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
The 37-year-old American gets a third chance in a year to go level with the controversial Australian when she plays another former world number one Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.
Williams will hope for a happier ending than being out-played both by Angelique Kerber in last year's Wimbledon final and Naomi Osaka in the US Open final where a spectacular meltdown torpedoed her cause, leading her to eventually consult a therapist.
Williams claimed after her semi-final romp over unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova that the Court landmark is not on her mind. "I thought about it this morning. I actually didn't think about it since because it's really not about 24 or 23 or 25," she said.
Halep, the first Romanian woman to play in the Wimbledon final, has the weaponry to upset Williams.
However, she will want her serve to be more reliable than it was in the early stages of her ultimately easy semi-final win over Elina Svitolina.
The 27-year-old has won just one of the four Grand Slam finals in which she has appeared — last year's French Open.
The size of the challenge confronting her is reflected in having won just one of her 10 previous meetings with Williams, although she has regularly taken her to three sets.
With inputs from Agencies.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 20:05:29 IST
Highlights
Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon title!
Halep sinks to her knees after Serena hits her forehand wide as the realisation of what she has done sinks in! The Romanian was off the mark in a flash and did not allows Williams even a toe-hold in the match! Stunning from the newly-crowned Wimbledon champion!
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, 2-5*
Serena begins with a double fault and then goes 0-30 down with an errant backhand. She claws back with a fiery ace and two really good serves. She lets out an anguished smiled to see something finally going her way. Or is it? Two poor errors sees her go a break point down but Williams saves it with an ace thanks in part to Halep over-running the serve. A 24th unforced error from Serena sees the game get back to deuce and the Halep brings up another break point. And she BREAKS! Simona Halep is within one game of winning her first Wimbledon crown!
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, 2-3*
What stunning defence from Halep. Serena takes control of the rally and targets the open court only for Halep to somehow manage to get there and return. Serena's forehand cracks and Halep is up 0-30! The Romanian brings up two break points by winning a rally at the net with a forehand winner. Halep is everywhere as she nearly runs off court to get to a deep Serena backhand. The American has all the time in the world to hit an easy winner but sends it agonisingly long! Simona Halep is a set and a break up!
Simona Halep wins the first set 6-2 against Serena Williams!
What a get from Halep on the third point! Serena smacks in a vicious backhand and Halep has to stretch every sinew to hit the ball back from am awkward position. Serena nets her backhand. Halep brings up two set points but Williams saves one with a crisp forehand winner down the line. However, the Romanian does the job at the second time of asking to win the first set against her more illustrious opponent!
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 0-3*
Halep shows why she's one of the best defenders in the game as she returns a backhand before sprinting to the net to dispatch a backhand winner. That was stunning play from the Romanian. The netcord goes against Serena twice and then Halep brings up break point. The Romanian breaks once again with a backhand winner to go two breaks up! What a phenomenal start from Halep!
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 0-1*
Halep nets her forehand on the first point but hits a peach of a running crosscourt forehand winner on the following point. The two split the next two points before Serena nets her backhand to give Halep the chance to break in the first game. And Halep breaks as Serena hits her forehand wide! What a start for Halep!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:05 (IST)
That's it from us!
We'll leave you with this beautiful image of Halep with the Venus Rosewater dish! See you tomorrow for the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Good bye!
20:03 (IST)
Here's Simona Halep's victory speech in full
19:50 (IST)
Simona Halep is the 2019 Wimbledon champion!
19:49 (IST)
The Champion speaks!
Simona Halep: It was the best match and Serena inspired a lot. It was an honour
I had nerves believe me. My stomach was not very well but I knew there was no time for emotions. This is something special and I will never forget this. This is for my mum because when I was little she said that she wanted me to play in the final at Wimbledon.
When I started playing this year, I told the people in the locker room I want to win the title because that would give me a lifetime membership and now I have it!
Actually, I have changed my game to play better on grass. It was tough as I like to run but you can't slide on grass. But this time I enjoyed it and I can't wait to come back next year!
19:47 (IST)
Simona Halep is the 2019 Wimbledon champion!
Serena Williams: She literally played out of her mind, congratulations Simona!
You know, it was a little bit of deer in the headlights for me. Whenever a player plays that amazing, you have to take your hat off and give them a nod of your head.
You know, I just have to keep fighting and keep trying. I enjoy the sport, I love coming out and playing in front of you guys, it’s a joy.
My team is amazing, thank you guys for all the support and I love you all.
19:42 (IST)
Simona Halep is the 2019 Wimbledon champion!
19:38 (IST)
Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon title!
Halep sinks to her knees after Serena hits her forehand wide as the realisation of what she has done sinks in! The Romanian was off the mark in a flash and did not allows Williams even a toe-hold in the match! Stunning from the newly-crowned Wimbledon champion!
19:33 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, 2-5*
Serena begins with a double fault and then goes 0-30 down with an errant backhand. She claws back with a fiery ace and two really good serves. She lets out an anguished smiled to see something finally going her way. Or is it? Two poor errors sees her go a break point down but Williams saves it with an ace thanks in part to Halep over-running the serve. A 24th unforced error from Serena sees the game get back to deuce and the Halep brings up another break point. And she BREAKS! Simona Halep is within one game of winning her first Wimbledon crown!
19:29 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, *2-4
Serena looked like she could break back at 15-30 but Halep grinds out a couple of good points to get the hold. The Romanian has blown the 23-time champion away so far! How can Serena come back in the match?
19:25 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, 2-3*
What stunning defence from Halep. Serena takes control of the rally and targets the open court only for Halep to somehow manage to get there and return. Serena's forehand cracks and Halep is up 0-30! The Romanian brings up two break points by winning a rally at the net with a forehand winner. Halep is everywhere as she nearly runs off court to get to a deep Serena backhand. The American has all the time in the world to hit an easy winner but sends it agonisingly long! Simona Halep is a set and a break up!
19:22 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, *2-2
Simona uses her serve to good effect to go 30-0 up. She brings up Serena to the net with a drop shot and has the chance to hit a forehand winner but hits straight the Serena. Halep lobs and Williams scampers back to lob the ball high. Halep lets the ball bounce giving her time to pick her spot and she fires in a smash winner straight down the middle. She matches Serena and brings up a love-hold.
19:19 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, 2-1*
19:17 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, 2-1*
The first point is replayed after Halep successfully reviews. Serena fires in a good serve down the middle which Halep returns from well behind the baseline. Serena plays a drop shot and Halep loses her footing as Williams wins the point. Serena closes out another love-hold and she's looking dominant in the second set.
19:14 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, *1-1
A good serve from Halep to begin with as Serena returns wide. Halep tries to hit a flat forehand winner DTL on the run but finds the net. At 30-30, Serena hits a powerful return but it lands just wide and then sends her backhand wide to give Halep the hold. Halep is handling the pressure so well.
19:11 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, 1-0*
Serena lets out a huge roar as she volleys a winner at the net. She roars once again after smacking in a backhand crosscourt winner but follows it up with an errant forehand. She's striking the ball more purely now as she crunches in a forehand down the line which Halep would never get to in a million years. She takes a deep breath after winning that point and closes out the hold. This is one pumped-up Serena Williams!
19:08 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-6, *0-0
Both Serena and Simona hit 8 winners in the first set but the American had 10 unforced errors to just two from Halep.
19:06 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the first set 6-2 against Serena Williams!
What a get from Halep on the third point! Serena smacks in a vicious backhand and Halep has to stretch every sinew to hit the ball back from am awkward position. Serena nets her backhand. Halep brings up two set points but Williams saves one with a crisp forehand winner down the line. However, the Romanian does the job at the second time of asking to win the first set against her more illustrious opponent!
19:02 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 2-5*
Serena has finally found her rhythm in the match as she closes out another comfortable love-hold. Might be a little too late though as Halep will now serve for the first set.
19:00 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep *1-5
Serena pounds in those forehands which pins Halep behind the baseline allowing her to advance and get an easy volleyed winner. She does it again on the next serve but Halep whacks in a brilliant crosscourt backhand passing winner which draws applause from even Serena. Williams hits only her third winner of the match to go 15-30 up before Halep draws level with a brilliant serve. A powerful forehand return from Serena gets the game to deuce and she brings up break point with a clean forehand winner down the line. However. she squanders it trying to go crosscourt when a down the line winner could have done the job. Halep fires in an ace before closing out the hold with a cracker of a forehand winner after defending a couple of hard shots from Serena.
18:53 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 1-4*
A much better service game from Serena as she finally gets on the scoreboard for the first time in the match. She holds to love.
18:52 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep *0-4
What a winner from Halep to get the first point! With Serena taking control of the rally, the Romanian whips in a backhand which lands just inside the baseline. Serena looks to hit one of her own on the next point but the ball lands behind the baseline. Serena's shoulders droop after the ball sails long. The American wins a couple of points but Halep gets the hold with a powerful ace down the middle.
18:48 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 0-3*
Halep shows why she's one of the best defenders in the game as she returns a backhand before sprinting to the net to dispatch a backhand winner. That was stunning play from the Romanian. The netcord goes against Serena twice and then Halep brings up break point. The Romanian breaks once again with a backhand winner to go two breaks up! What a phenomenal start from Halep!
18:45 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep *0-2
Williams is not looking sharp in the early exchanges. Her forehand, which is one of the best on the Tour, has not been on target so far as she goes down 40-0. Halep then seals an easy hold to love with a crisp backhand winner which takes the baseline.
18:43 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep 0-1*
Halep nets her forehand on the first point but hits a peach of a running crosscourt forehand winner on the following point. The two split the next two points before Serena nets her backhand to give Halep the chance to break in the first game. And Halep breaks as Serena hits her forehand wide! What a start for Halep!
18:39 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep *0-0
With Duchesses Kate and Meghan watching on from the Royal Box, Serena Williams gets the 2019 Wimbledon women's singles final underway!
18:36 (IST)
I hope I had the confidence that these men have.
12 percent men think they can win a point against Serena Williams, according to UK survey.
18:34 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep
Right then. Simona Halep is ready to go as she waits for Serena Williams to join her in the tunnel. Halep leads Williams out onto Centre Court. Williams wins the toss and chooses to serve first.
18:25 (IST)
Who's gonna win today? Let us know in the poll!
18:24 (IST)
Here's their clash at the Australian Open earlier this year
18:19 (IST)
Can Serena break her own record?
18:13 (IST)
Throwback to when Halep and Williams clashed at SW19!
18:12 (IST)
Serena Williams' road to the final
1st round: beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 7-5
2nd round: beat Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: beat Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4
4th round: beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2
Quarter-final: beat Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Semi-final: beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2
18:09 (IST)
Simona Halep's road to the final
1st round: beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5
2nd round: beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3rd round: beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1
4th round: beat Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-final: beat Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1
Semi-final: beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3
18:06 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep
Head-to-head: Williams leads 9-1
Last five meetings
2019 Williams d Halep 6-1 4-6 6-4 (Australian Open, hard)
2016 Williams d Halep 6-2 4-6 6-3 (U.S. Open, hard)
2016 Williams d Halep 6-4 6-3 (Indian Wells, hard)
2015 Williams d Halep 6-3 7-6(5) (Cincinnati, hard)
2015 Williams d Halep 6-2 4-6 7-5 (Miami, hard)
18:01 (IST)
Some more pre-match reading!
No trouble for Novak Djokovic against Roberto Bautista Agut in warm-up act for 'Fedal'
If Novak Djokovic's consistency and composure over the last fortnight – and year – are anything to go by, Roger Federer will have a tough time making it nine titles at SW19. Djokovic may have been the warm-up act today, but he has made it a habit of occupying centre-stage at the end of big tournaments.
Musab Abid writes on Novak Djokovic's win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final
17:51 (IST)
More pre-match reading
Playing on his own terms, Roger Federer takes down Rafael Nadal for another final foray
Federer, who plays like a dream, has always been in complete charge on a tennis court and his career. But since returning from a knee surgery in 2017, he has played, and won, on his own terms. Even against his biggest rival: Rafael Nadal. The Swiss maestro gave another beautifully constructed, perfectly destructive performance to emerge a 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over Nadal in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Deepti Patwardhan writes on how Roger Federer emerged triumphant at FeDal 40.
17:38 (IST)
'Calm' Serena Williams aims for ultimate glory yet again with Simona Halep in the way
Serena Williams is back to her usual best with big booming serves when needed, moving significantly better than last year or even at Roland Garros.
In her path stands Simona Halep. The Romanian is not new to the pressure of Grand Slam finals having reached four finals in her career including a win at Roland Garros last year.
Tanuj Lakhina previews the final here.
17:31 (IST)
2019 Wimbledon women's final live!
It's the big day today and a chance for two players to create history. Serena Williams is one title away from equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Simona Halep will become the first Romanian to win the title at Wimbledon. An exciting finale awaits!