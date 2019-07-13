Wimbledon 2019: 12 percent men think they can win a point against Serena Williams, according to UK survey

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and the numbers back that acclaim. With 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, she is just one shy from equalling the all-time record held by Margaret Court. She could well get there when she plays Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final on Saturday. But, one in eight men surveyed in the United Kingdom think they can win a point against her.

That’s right, 12 percent men believe they could steal a point off the 37-year-old GOAT. These respondents to the survey are probably banking on a double fault or a mishit at some point because it’s tough to imagine Williams losing a rally against an average Joe.

In contrast, only three percent of women surveyed believe they can accomplish the feat, which seems much more reasonable. As per the survey website YouGov, 1732 adults in Great Britain were asked to answer the question.

On the whole, seven percent think they can win a point against Serena with 81 percent certain they stand no chance. 12 percent of those surveyed, though, were unsure of their chances.

One in eight men (12%) say they could win a point in a game of tennis against 23 time grand slam winner Serena Williams https://t.co/q0eNBjn7Vu pic.twitter.com/3InBOWdYwh — YouGov (@YouGov) July 12, 2019

Ten percent of the respondents, across genders, stand the belief that they can get a point from Serena come from the 18-24 and 25-49 age bracket. Interestingly, two percent of people aged 65-plus also think they can win a point over the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Maybe an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th grand slam crown would change things up!

