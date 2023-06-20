Olympian C A Bhavani Devi scripted history by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the quarterfinal and clinched India’s first medal at the Asian Fencing Championships on Monday.

The Indian fencer stunned the world number one 15-10 to enter the women’s sabre semifinal. Bhavani, however, lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in the semifinals, 15-14, securing a bronze medal.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur offered his warmest wishes to Bhavani Devi for her prestigious victory.

In a tweet, Mr Thakur described Bhavani Devi as a trailblazer and an inspiration to fellow athletes. He further said, Bhavani Devi elevated the sport to the recognition it deserves and her journey has paved the way for a new era in Indian fencing.

✨️ Our ace sabre @IamBhavaniDevi scripts history at the 2023 Senior Asian Championships to win ‘s at the continental event The phenomenal effort by #TOPScheme fencer to emerge victorious… pic.twitter.com/C4IXursyxx — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 19, 2023

The 29-year old Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

Tokyo Olympic record

India’s promising fencing star secured a spot at the Fencing World Cup in Tokyo in 2020 after Korea defeated hosts Hungary in the team event’s quarterfinals.

Struggle for the career

When Devi was in sixth grade (2003–2004), her school introduced her to fencing, a sport that is rarely discussed in India. She got interested in the subject early in life and it became a serious passion once she started to excel in it.

In Higher Secondary Exam (HSC), Devi joined the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Centre in Thalassery in Kerala, to further work on her fencing skills.

Devi was given a black card for being three minutes late during her first international appearance in Turkey. That was the highest quantum of punishment in fencing and results in expulsion from the tournament.

Woman of many firsts

Devi became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the U23 category at the Asian Championship in Phillipines in 2014, and in 2019, she became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sabre event at the senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra.

In Malaysia at the 2009 Commonwealth Junior Championship, Devi won bronze. She went on to become the best Indian sabreuse by winning bronze at 2010 International Open, and 2010 Cadet Asian Championship.

In 2012, Bhavani won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Junior Championships. She also went onto bag the gold medal at the 2014 Tuscany Cup. She clinched silver at the 2014 Asian U23 Championships in Philippines and won the bronze medal a year later in the same event in Mongolia, in 2015.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.