Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat announced on Monday that wrestler agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh wouldn’t be now limited to Jantar Mantar rather would be extended to other places too.

“We won’t limit our protest to Jantar Mantar but extend it to other places too because we feel that we are being shunned away,” said Phogat, according to PTI.

VIDEO | “We won’t limit our protest to Jantar Mantar but extend it to other places too because we feel that we are being shunned away,” says protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/6ppAEDSj65 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2023

Phogat added that the grapplers would head to Connaught Place later on Monday and will interact with citizens there to make them aware about the ongoing protest.

“We feel that our site is almost being converted into a jail. We, therefore, want to reach out to more people, because this is not about female grapplers only… this is about each and every daughter of the country. Today, we will go to Connaught Place, and tell people why we are out on the streets.”

Wrestlers will reach Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, at around 6 PM on Monday. They have also released a phone number through which citizens can express solidarity towards their movement, as per a report by ABP.

Earlier, Union Minster Anurag Thakur urged the protesting grapplers to end their protest and show faith in law and order, adding that the apex court has given decision on the matter and the Delhi police is recording statements.

On the complaint of the protesting wrestlers, a Delhi Police team went to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to collect all the evidence against the WFI chief, who also happens to be a Member of Parliament with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read: IOA taking charge of WFI ‘first step in our fight for justice’, say wrestlers

Delhi Police are also in touch with foreign agencies to find out more about the allegations Singh faced on his overseas visits. The police said that they have collected photos and videos as evidence from different places.

Delhi Police on Friday filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence levelled against Brij Bhushan. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Read: NHRC issues notice to sports ministry over lack of ICCs in federations

India’s ace grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Phogat among others, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for alleged sexual and mental harassment of female wrestlers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.