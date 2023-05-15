WFI sexual harassment case: Wrestlers protest to extend beyond Jantar Mantar, says Vinesh Phogat
The protesting grapplers will head to Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital on Monday, and will interact with the citizens there to make them aware about the ongoing protest.
Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat announced on Monday that wrestler agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh wouldn’t be now limited to Jantar Mantar rather would be extended to other places too.
“We won’t limit our protest to Jantar Mantar but extend it to other places too because we feel that we are being shunned away,” said Phogat, according to PTI.
VIDEO | “We won’t limit our protest to Jantar Mantar but extend it to other places too because we feel that we are being shunned away,” says protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/6ppAEDSj65
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2023
Related Articles
Phogat added that the grapplers would head to Connaught Place later on Monday and will interact with citizens there to make them aware about the ongoing protest.
“We feel that our site is almost being converted into a jail. We, therefore, want to reach out to more people, because this is not about female grapplers only… this is about each and every daughter of the country. Today, we will go to Connaught Place, and tell people why we are out on the streets.”
Wrestlers will reach Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, at around 6 PM on Monday. They have also released a phone number through which citizens can express solidarity towards their movement, as per a report by ABP.
देश की बेटियों की इस लड़ाई को अपना समर्थन देने के लिए 📞9053903100 पर मिस कॉल दें। #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/tbDLZ2dWtz
— Wrestlers Protest India 🇮🇳 (@wrestlerprotest) May 15, 2023
Earlier, Union Minster Anurag Thakur urged the protesting grapplers to end their protest and show faith in law and order, adding that the apex court has given decision on the matter and the Delhi police is recording statements.
On the complaint of the protesting wrestlers, a Delhi Police team went to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to collect all the evidence against the WFI chief, who also happens to be a Member of Parliament with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Also Read: IOA taking charge of WFI ‘first step in our fight for justice’, say wrestlers
Delhi Police are also in touch with foreign agencies to find out more about the allegations Singh faced on his overseas visits. The police said that they have collected photos and videos as evidence from different places.
Delhi Police on Friday filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence levelled against Brij Bhushan. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.
Read: NHRC issues notice to sports ministry over lack of ICCs in federations
India’s ace grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Phogat among others, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for alleged sexual and mental harassment of female wrestlers.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WFI sexual harassment case: Farmers breach police barricades to join wrestlers' protest
Hundreds of farmers went past police barricades to join the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
'You can beat me to death..': WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appeals to farmers, khaap leaders
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made the remarks after Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced that it will hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers and demanded his arrest
Supreme Court verdict not a setback, protest to continue, say wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
A bench headed by the CJI refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that investigation be monitored by a retired or a serving High Court judge.