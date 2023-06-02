A ‘khap mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra, Haryana demanded the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexually harassing female grapplers including a minor. They also gave the government time till 9 June to act on its demand.

The meet was held to discuss the next steps to be taken in the agitation related to the wrestlers’ protest.

After the “mahapanchayat”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said WFI chief Singh should be arrested.

He said they are giving the government a 9 June ultimatum failing which the agitation will be stepped up by holding panchayats across the country and the wrestlers will return to Jantar Mantar in Delhi for protest.

Representatives of various khaps and farmers’ outfits reached the Jat Dharamshala from different places, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A day earlier, farmer outfits had held a “khap mahapanchayat” in Uttar Pradesh and there were a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana to show solidarity with the wrestlers. In it, the leaders had said they will form a delegation to meet President Droupadi Murmu where they will put forward their concerns.

