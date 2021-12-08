Woods playing would be a remarkable return from injuries that he said nearly led to amputation. A decision could come by the end of the week.

Nassau, Bahamas: Tiger Woods kept everyone guessing at the Hero World Challenge with weekend range sessions that got as much attention as the two eagles Viktor Hovland made in his comeback victory.

What's next? Only he knows.

It started two weeks ago with a three-second video of one swing from a short iron and the message, "Making progress." In his first news conference since the February car crash in Los Angeles that damaged his right leg, Woods painted a less optimistic picture.

His answer to one query last Tuesday was that his leg and lower back hurt just sitting there. He spoke of his comeback from fusion surgery that culminated with his 2019 Masters victory, and later the Zozo Championship for his record-tying 82nd win on the PGA Tour.

"I don't see that type of trend going forward for me. I won't have the opportunity to practice given the condition of my leg and build up. I just don't," he said. "I'll just have a different way of doing it and that's OK and I'm at peace with that. I've made the climb enough times."

Later that day, the PGA Tour captured video of Woods hitting a 3-wood on the range at Albany. On Friday, he was hitting wedges.

On Saturday, word arrived that he had a "big bucket." Woods was on the back end of the range hitting drivers. And then on Sunday — in a red shirt, for the trophy presentation later in the day — he was hitting drivers again.

That fueled speculation that Woods could be playing next weekend in the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie. They played last year and toward the end, Woods wasn't even hitting tee shots. His son was at a forward tee, and while no one knew it at the time, Woods was preparing for a fifth back surgery.

The 18-19 December tournament in Orlando, Florida, is holding a spot for him. Carts are allowed with the majority of the field comprised of players from the PGA Tour Champions, which sanctions the event. As one person close to Woods jokingly said, "Charlie might be the pro in the group."

No matter. Woods playing would be a remarkable return from injuries that he said nearly led to amputation. A decision could come by the end of the week.

