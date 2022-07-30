Watch: When champion skier gushes at Roger Federer, doesn't want to end handshake
This interview that took place in 2018, Mikaela Shiffrin can be seen in conversation with Roger Federer
Mikaela Shiffrin is an absolute legend in skiing. The 27-year-old American athlete is a two-time Olympic Gold medallist as well as is a World Cup alpine skier with multiple wins. However, despite this stunning record, Mikaela Shiffrin had an absolute fangirl moment when she met and spoke with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.
This interview that took place in 2018, Mikaela Shiffrin can be seen in conversation with Roger Federer and they are discussing their food preferences and tennis at the Laver Cup in Chicago. However, this old video has now become viral on social media and the clip, that is shared on Twitter, has both the stars talking in the conversation.
Ending the conversation, both the athletes shake hands and Mikaela Shiffrin said, "Congratulations. By the way, I have always wanted to say this to you. Congratulations on an incredible career - that's not over yet; make sure to say that," all while holding Roger Federer's hand.
Shiffrin finally let go of Roger Federer’s hand and said, "And, I am not going to hold onto your hand anymore," causing the Swiss tennis great to laugh out loud. He said, "All the best. This was a fun interview. I enjoyed it."
Mikaela Shiffrin responded with a lot of excitement. "Oh my god," she said and it seems as if she collapsed to the ground not able to contain her excitement at the interaction with the legendary tennis star. This response elicited bouts of laughter and even Roger Federer could not help but let out a chuckle.
The video was shared on Twitter with a caption where a user said, "This is so cute, she is all of us," with a link to the 2018 interview.
