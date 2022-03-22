Sports

Watch: Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade

Mondo Duplantis had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt.

The Associated Press March 22, 2022 08:52:35 IST
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade. AP

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday.

The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 1/4).

Duplantis cleared 6.19 (20-3 3/4) on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 (20-3 1/4) that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 3/4).

Updated Date: March 22, 2022 08:52:35 IST

