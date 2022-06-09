Sports

Watch: Sunil Chhetri brace sees India beat Cambodia; Kolkata gets its money's worth

Sunil Chhetri scored either side of half-time in India's 2-0 win over Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

FP Sports June 09, 2022 14:12:40 IST
Watch: Sunil Chhetri brace sees India beat Cambodia; Kolkata gets its money's worth

Sunil Chhetri scored twice in India's win over Cambodia. Image: AIFF

India bagged all three points to get their AFC ASian Cup Qualifiers campaign off to a roaring start at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. With two Sunil Chhetri goals, India beat Cambodia 2-0 with goals on either side of half time.

With the brace, Chhetri took his international goal tally to 82 goals from 127 official appearances. Among active players, Chhetri now trails Cristiano Ronaldo (117 goals) and Lionel Messi (86) by 35 and four goals respectively.

“It was important that we kept a clean sheet. I don’t want to sound harsh but we could have done better. We will be watching the videos and working on them,” Sunil averred. “As per the new format, there’s just one match per team. Hence, the margin of error is very small,” he said after the win.

“To start off the qualifiers with a victory means a lot. The conditions weren’t easy, and it was humid. That is a learning experience for the next game,” he informed.

Liston Colaco's run into the Cambodia box was disrupted just as he went past a couple of players. The referee pointed to the spot and Chhetri slotted the penalty into the left corner.

At the hour mark, Chhetri lept highest to meet a cross from the left and headed the ball into the top right corner.

Before the game, Chhetri had asked the fans to throng the stadium and support the country in huge numbers. The Kolkata natives listened and got their money's worth in India's win and a clean sheet. This was the first game at the Salt Lake Stadium since facing Bangladesh in 2019.

India next face Afghanistan and Hong Kong on 11 June and 14 June respectively in the qualifiers.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2022 14:12:40 IST

TAGS:

also read

Fit-again Sunil Chhetri boosts India's chances against Jordan in friendly fixture
Sports

Fit-again Sunil Chhetri boosts India's chances against Jordan in friendly fixture

Sunil Chhetri last played for India during their 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October 2021, but since then was side-lined due to injuries.

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Tickets for India's match against Cambodia sold out in 10 minutes, AIFF issues more
Sports

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Tickets for India's match against Cambodia sold out in 10 minutes, AIFF issues more

Tickets for India's upcoming Asian Cup qualifying round match against Cambodia at the Salt Lake Stadium on 8 June were sold out within 10 minutes, forcing the AIFF to issue more.

India should send U-23 teams for SAFF Championships, says Sunil Chhetri
Sports

India should send U-23 teams for SAFF Championships, says Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri on Friday said that India should send its U-23 team for the SAFF Championships as the country has won the regional tournament for a record eighth time.