Tennis legend Roger Federer may have said goodbye to international games but the 41-year-old does not let anyone miss him for long. From playing friendly games with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton to singing at Coldplay’s concerts, Federer is doing it all. Recently, Federer attended Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. Later, the tennis legend was also seen singing along with Chris Martin and the band on stage.

The video from the concert has widely gone viral and social media users couldn’t keep their calm after spotting their favourite Tennis star nailing it at Coldplay’s concert.

Roger Federer sings ‘Don’t Panic’ at Coldplay’s concert

Federer has been thoroughly enjoying his life after retirement and is leaving no stone unturned to not let his fans miss him even for a day. This Sunday, the Swiss maestro not only attended Coldplay’s concert in Zurich but also joined the band after Chris Martin graciously invited him on stage. Martin asked him to join the band for their iconic song, Don’t Panic.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion effortlessly synchronised with the band’s melodious tunes even as surprised the audience with his singing talent.

As soon as Roger Federer’s video was out, the internet was filled with praise for the 41-year-old. “Roger is just completing these random side quests,” a fan tweeted while another said that Roger Federer was just completing these random side quests.

Life post-retirement

Recently, Federer was in conversation with Tages-Anzeiger when he said that now he only plays tennis with his children. For the unversed, Federer is blessed two sets of twins, Charlene Riva and Myla Rose, Leo and Lenny. The Swiss legend also said that he cherishes the opportunity to spend quality time with his family and kids now.

Federer, who took retirement in September last year, now looks forward to be a part of Laver Cup 2023 in some capacity albeit in a different role. He also admitted that he continues to frequently check tennis scores throughout the day, even though he is no longer an active player.

