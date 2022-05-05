Real Madrid pulled off another late comeback to stun Manchester City and reach the Champions League final.

Real Madrid's dressing became the venue for the most happening party on Thursday night after the Spanish giants defeated Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the Champions League final.

Madrid came into the second leg of the semi-final tie after losing the first match by a margin of 4-3 in Manchester and the Engish club led the Thursday match 1-0 till the 90 minutes. Just when it looked like elimination was a certainty, substitute Rodrygo scored two goals in two minutes to force extra time.

Striker Karim Benzema scored the all-important winner through a penalty kick in the extra time as Madrid completed a 3-1 win in the match and 6-5 aggregate victory to book a place in the 28 May final in Paris against Liverpool.

Earlier in the tournament, the LaLiga winners had pulled off thrilling comebacks at home against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

It called for serious celebrations and the proceedings were led by Madrid's Brazillian players Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao who took the dance floor and were also joined by France's Ferland Mendy.

Later the whole team showed off their moves celebrating the victory.

The players also celebrated the win on their respective social media accounts.

Similar to the City tie, Madrid came back against PSG in the round of 16 after losing the first leg and conceding early in the second leg at the Bernabeu. Against Chelsea, they won the first leg 3-1 but were trailing 3-0 in the second leg before Rodrygo scored to take the match into extra time where Benzema scored the winner.

Madrid have won the Champions League a record 13 times and will be aiming to add another one to the list by the end of this month.

