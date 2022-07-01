Watch: Neeraj Chopra shatters own national record at Stockholm Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra broke the national record in javelin throw at the Diamond League in Stockholm, two weeks after setting it in Finland.
Neeraj Chopra beat his own personal best and set a new national record with his first attempt of the evening at the Stockholm Diamond League. Chopra’s initial effort of 89.94m earned him a second place as he missed the coveted 90m mark by a whisker.
Chopra, gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, bettered his earlier national record of 89.30m, set at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on 14 June.
With the 89.94m throw, Chopra wiped away 89.78m stadium record established by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in 2006.
🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra sets a new national record!https://t.co/j6uYDnJd2F pic.twitter.com/HJ1My0B402
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) June 30, 2022
Chopra finished second behind 2019 world champion and season leader Anderson Peters of Grenada, who won the competition with a best throw of 90.31m which came in his third attempt.
Chopra said, "In the first round I threw 89.94m, close to 90m so I feel very good. I thought I could even throw over 90 metres today but it is ok."
“I have more competitions coming: the World Championships and Commonwealth Games. I am close to 90 metres. I can throw it this year. If my training goes well, I do my best. Slow improvement is good."
Chopra's initial throw raised hopes of him becoming the first Indian athlete to win a Diamond League meet. Nonetheless, he became the second Indian to finish in the top-three after discus thrower Vikas Gowda.
Gowda had finished in top-three in a Diamond League event four times in his career. He had finished second in 2012 (New York) and 2014 (Doha) and third in Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.
"I thought I could throw 90m today, but slow improvement is good!"@neeraj_chopra1 was happy with his Indian record at #StockholmDL
🇮🇳 #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/O3jJgmCJ2n
— Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022
Stockholm was Chopra's biggest event ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA, from 15-24 July.
"I've competed in three competitions and done well in all three. But let's see how it goes (in Eugene). Every day is different, every competition is different," said Chopra.
The next Diamond League Meeting where javelin throw is in the programme is in Monaco on 10 August. It remains to be seen whether Chopra competes there considering it comes on the heels of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (28 July to 8 August).
