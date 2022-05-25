During Supernovas’ innings, Kaur was brilliant with the bat as she slammed an outstanding knock of 71 runs off 51 balls including seven fours and three sixes. With this huge total, she helped her side post 150 runs on the board.

In the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off a sensational one-handed catch at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Kaur returned to action a day after the Supernovas scored a comprehensive 49-run victory on Monday against Trailblazers.

While facing Velocity on Tuesday, Kaur did what she does the best. She shocked fans with a flying catch to dismiss Shafali Verma. The catch was an outrageous effort from Kaur, which left fans in awe on social media.

In the 10th over of Velocity innings, Verma struck out hard to a short and wide delivery from Supernovas' Deandra Dottin. The ball then took the outer half of the bat and flew towards the backward point where skipper Kaur was standing at short third-man. As the ball flew towards her left, Kaur dived full length and plucked it out with just a single hand. She produced what is surely the catch of the match, and sent Shafali packing.

Soon after this video went viral, fans on social media termed it the ‘Catch of the Tournament’. Many praised Kaur for her quick reflexes while others called her a ‘bird on the field’.

During Supernovas’ innings, Kaur was brilliant with the bat as she slammed an outstanding knock of 71 runs off 51 balls including seven fours and three sixes. With this huge total, she helped her side post 150 runs on the board.

However, Kaur’s effort went in vain as her team suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Velocity by 7 wickets and 10 balls to spare.

After Verma scored 51 off 33 balls, South African hitter Laura Wolvaardt also scored a half-century and chased her team down the total comfortably.

Velocity will face Trailblazers on 26 May, Thursday to fight for a place in the final. While, the final match will take place on 28 May, Saturday in Pune.

