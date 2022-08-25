Freerunner Jason Paul weaved around the bustling streets of Mumbai, trying to catch up with the city’s iconic dabbawalas.

In his latest adventure, German freerunner Jason Paul performed parkour across Mumbai for the project, The Lunchbox. The Red Bull athlete weaved around the bustling streets of Mumbai, trying to catch up with the city’s iconic dabbawalas.

As he parkoured around the city, Paul caught up with some of the most iconic locations of Mumbai including the Gateway of India, Churchgate station, Dhoby Ghat and more to deliver a lunchbox.

Talking about Mumbai and his parkour race, Paul said, “I love the city. At first look, it seems chaotic and easy to get lost in, but when you spend some time here, you realise there is a system, and because of the space crunch, things are quite minimalistic. Every location is like a mini city in itself, they have a supermarket, a barber shop, a pharmacy etc. The cool thing about Mumbai is that there are some places, like Ballard Pier, where you get these great big roads and European architecture. On the other hand, you have crowded alleys and buildings or structures which are not always at the proper angle. As a parkour athlete, it is fun to just take everything in and think of the possibilities.

“I did a flip over two tuk-tuks. The other one was when I jumped onto the double-decker bus. I was clinging to the side of it. Being a parkour athlete is the best way of being a tourist. I get to spend a lot of time in the place, meet the people, and interact with them. We got a very positive reaction everywhere. That kind of creates some fun moments in itself.”

Paul also paid his tribute to dabbawalas. He said, “I didn’t know about the dabbawalas before this. It is very interesting that they deliver everything on time. In big cities, no one is ever on time, you’ll see people coming 30 minutes, one hour late. But they deliver everything on time, even though one lunchbox gets passed from one person to another so many times. It is also amazing to me that it has been passed on from one generation to the next.”

