Watch: French Open semi-final halted as climate activist ties herself to net
Play was delayed for more than 10 minutes during Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic after a protestor tied herself to the net.
Paris: A climate activist wearing a T-shirt with the message “We have 1028 days left” interrupted the French Open men's semifinal between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud by attaching herself to the net and kneeling on the court.
Play was delayed for more than 10 minutes during a game with Ruud serving in the third set while leading 3-6, 6-4, 4-1, 15-all.
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on from near the entrance to the court and both players left while the protester was carried away by four security guards.
Players into the locker rooms some she probably damaged the net https://t.co/0673gblLR7
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 3, 2022
Eventually, Ruud and Cilic returned and were given three minutes to warm-up before resuming their semifinal.
There have been other episodes involving people interrupting matches at Court Philippe Chatrier over the years.
During the 2013 men's final, a topless man carrying a fiery flare jumped onto the court. In the 2009 final, a man went up to Roger Federer and tried to put a hat on his head. In the 2003 final, a male streaker hurdled the net.
