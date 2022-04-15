In a chat, the Portugal legend, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his eldest son’s desire of playing alongside him.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. created a buzz on the internet after imitating his father Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic ‘Siuuu’ celebration while playing for Manchester United U-12 against EF Girones Sabat in Costa Brava (Spain) in a tournament on Wednesday.

The young footballer, who joined the Red Devil Academy back in September 2021, celebrated in the unique style after finding the net in the 68th minute of the match that his side won 5-0.

Coming off the substitute bench in the second half, the 11-year-old boy — who made his debut for United’s U-12 side in February this year scored — the fifth goal of the match. Following a free-kick from outside the box, the right-footer latched onto a low, driven cross and put the ball into the back of the net with a sweet close-range connection.

After showing the ball home, the little man ran toward the corner flag and pulled out his father’s trademark ‘Siuuu’ celebration with his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr hit the siuu after scoring for Manchester United @micfootballcup pic.twitter.com/0dzOvkEkIZ — GOAL (@goal) April 14, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is currently representing the Red Devils’ academy side in The Mediterranean Internet Cup, which showcases and welcomes Europe’s young talents to join the world’s best football academies.

This wasn't the first time that Cristiano Jr. imitated his father's goal celebrations. Earlier in the same tournament, he struck with his right foot after taking the ball inside the penalty area, finding the top corner over the goalkeeper’s head before doing the iconic celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. back at it again via @albert_rogepic.twitter.com/AmswJVj7VV — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 14, 2022

In a chat, the Portugal legend, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his eldest son’s desire of playing alongside him. Cristiano Jr asked him, after Ronaldo’s stunning return to the Old Trafford, to stick to the field for a few more years.

While talking about his son, the former Real Madrid icon asserted that he can see the potential in his 11-year-old son as Cristiano Jr is fast and smooth while dribbling. Ronaldo has also stated that the most important thing for his son is to become the best at what he does.

