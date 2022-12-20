After Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, lifted their third World Cup after a long wait of 36 years, the celebration hit every nook and corner of the globe. The scenes are invariably also quite crazy in the country itself where football enthusiasts celebrating the thrilling victory stormed onto the streets of the capital city of Buenos Aires. The chant saying “Messi…Messi” is echoing from every building and structure. Around 2 million people donning their national colours gathered around the iconic Obelisk in central Buenos Aires. Some glimpses of the emphatic celebration were shared by RPG chairman Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

Meanwhile scenes in ! pic.twitter.com/aFaKIjwgeL — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 19, 2022



In the clip, a helicopter can be seen doing rounds across the blue sky while carrying an iconic jersey of Argentina captain Messi. The gatherings across the streets are unimaginable as they are flooded with numerous countrymen – in blue and white – waving the national flag. Along with Messi, Diego Maradona murals are floating from fans’ extended arms.

Since being surfaced on the internet, the 36-second clip has received more than 50,000 views on Twitter. It has garnered over 2,000 likes so far on the microblogging site. Whether you are an Argentina native or from any other country, the scenario is enough to give goosebumps and the comment section reflects it.

A person said, “Nothing wrong in taking Messi sky high as there is some spark in him, but the team also deserves praise. In the game of politics personality cult and hero worship is fine but in games team is equally important.”

Nothing wrong in taking Messi sky high as there is some spark in him, but team also deserves praise. In the game of politics personality cult and hero worship is fine but games team’is equally important. — Nagarajan (@knotynag) December 19, 2022



Another user assumed, “I will not be surprised if they will make him their president in future. Argentines are so hyped up now.”

I will not be surprised if they will make him there president in future. Argentines are so hyped up now. — Saurabh_Kulkarni (@Saurabh_Cool_K) December 19, 2022



An individual noted, “Lionel deserves an accolade for such a remarkable achievement.”

Wov Lionel deserve such accolade in such a remarkable achievements — Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshS67553383) December 19, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

This drone shot of Buenos Aires is INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/WS9oMxRqhd pic.twitter.com/Fl3qRgmLR8 — Anand Aggala (@aggala) December 19, 2022

Sir #Maradonna in heaven too must be feeling proud n happy to see the charisma of No.10 #Messi — Vandana Mittal (@VandanaMittal30) December 19, 2022

Football is love because love unit the world and here football unit the world also.#FIFAWorldCup — Abhishek Kumar (@iamabhishekk005) December 19, 2022



On Sunday, Argentina defeated France in what is being called the best football match ever played. They outclassed the Les Blues in the first half but lost a commanding two-goal lead late in regulation time. Messi again gave Argentina the lead in the extra time only to be equalised by French superstar Kylian Mbappe who completed a hat-trick, to take the match to penalties. But when it came to the penalty shootout, Argentina started the way they had done against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal and eventually registered the victory (4-2).

