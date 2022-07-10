The incident occurred during lap 58 (of 71) of the race when cameras caught Sainz's Ferarri rolling backward with the 27-year-old Spanish driver jumping out of the car as a race marshal tried dousing the flames.

Ferrari had a mixed day at the office during Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc won the race while his teammate Carlos Sainz had to jump out of his car after it caught fire in Spielberg.

The incident was followed by a virtual safety car as Sainz was heard sulking on the team radio: "Engine, engine, no, no, no, no!"

While his car suffered significant damages, Sainz escaped unhurt and made it back to the paddock soon with a dejected face.

This was the fourth time Sainz, who won the British Grand Prix last week, suffered a mechanical fault this season. At the time of his DNF, the Ferrari driver was running third behind teammate and race leader Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

He was in fact on a hot pursuit to chase down Verstappen, once on a fresh tyre. His DNF allowed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton the final podium place, his second such finish in as many races.

