Watch: Athletes perform wingsuit fly-by of Taj Mahal
The Taj Mahal fly-by project was performed by Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard.
Tourists and visitors to the Taj Mahal were in for a special experience as three aerial athletes performed a wingsuit flyover of the iconic monument. The Taj Mahal fly-by project was performed by Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard on 11 October.
The athletes made the jump out of the aeroplane about 1,500 metres above sea level and flew by the Taj Mahal at a proximity of 510 metres, achieving a speed of 150kmph in the process. They then gained an elevation of 50 metres before using the parachute to make the landing. It was the first time that a proximity fly-by of the Taj Mahal was performed without the use of an aerial vehicle.
“Taj Mahal is one of the Wonders of the World and it was amazing for us to be able to fly our wingsuits above it and practice our sport in such a beautiful landscape,” said Frederic.
All the training for the fly-by project was done by the athletes in their home country France.
