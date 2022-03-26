Wales captain Gareth Bale hits back at Spanish media's 'parasite' comments
Wales captain Gareth Bale has hit back at Spanish publication Marca for a column which described him as a 'parasite'.
Cardiff: Wales captain Gareth Bale has hit back at Spanish publication Marca for a column which described him as a "parasite".
Bale has been criticised in Madrid, as it has been perceived that he is more committed to playing for the Wales national team than for his club side and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Bale, who played a pivotal role with two goals against Austria on Thursday to propel Wales to a 2-1 victory and into a 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off final, said he wants to use his profile to "change the way we publicly talk and criticise people".
"The everyday pressure on athletes is immense," Bale wrote on social media.
The column in Marca accused Bale, who joined Real Madrid from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record fee of 100 million Euros ($132 million) in 2013, of "sucking the club's money".
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal says it's 'ridiculous' the World Cup is being played in Qatar
“It’s ridiculous that we’re going to play in a country to — what does FIFA say? —- to develop football there," Van Gaal said on Monday
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund held at Cologne to leave Bayern Munich six points clear
Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at Cologne on Sunday as Erling Haaland made his first start in two months, leaving Bayern Munich six points clear in the Bundesliga.
Serie A: Juventus beat Salernitana to keep pressure on top three, Roma thump Lazio
Juventus put their Champions League woes behind them to consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement club Salernitana, while Roma stunned city rivals Lazio 3-0.