Virat Kohli is the most-followed cricketer on Instagram. Among all sportspersons, he is behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virat Kohli, who has achieved many milestones on the cricket field, has now reached a special landmark off the field. The former India captain can now boast of 200 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. He became the first Indian to achieve this feat.

After becoming the first cricketer to breach the 200 million mark on Instagram, Kohli thanked his supporters. “200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam," the RCB star wrote along with a montage of his Instagram posts.

Check his post here:



This milestone showcased Kohli's popularity across the globe. He is now one of the most popular cricketers in the world.

After becoming the most followed cricketer on Instagram, Kohli stands third among sportspersons. He comes after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million) and Lionel Messi (334 million). The football legends have more followers than the prolific batter.

Below is a list of the most followed Indian sportspersons on Instagram:

MS Dhoni: After Kohli, comes former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has 38.6 million followers on his social media handle. He is hardly active but that has not affected his large following.

Sachin Tendulkar: Next comes batting legend Tendulkar. He has 34.7 million followers. He is one of the most active former cricketers, who keeps sharing old memories with fans and teammates.

Rohit Sharma: Then comes, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He has a total of 24 million Instagram followers. The current all-format India captain is very active on the photo-sharing app wherein he shares photos with his family as well as brand promotions.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder, who led Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title couple of weeks ago, has 21.5 million followers. Like the others, he too posts about his personal life including his wife Nataša Stanković and son Agastya.

Suresh Raina: He has 20.1 million followers on Instagram. The former Chennai Super Kings star was badly missed in the IPL 2022.

Top 10 followed Indians on Instagram:

Virat Kohli (200 million)

Priyanka Chopra (79.1 million)

Narendra Modi (73.1 million)

Shraddha Kapoor (72.9 million)

Neha Kakkar (70.2 million)

Deepika Padukone (67.2 million)

Alia Bhatt (66.2 million)

Katrina Kaif (65.1 million)

Akshay Kumar (62.2 million)

Jacqueline Fernandez (61.4 million)

