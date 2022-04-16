Sports

Viacom18's new channel Sports18 receives a hero’s welcome on debut

European football leagues LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue1 tweeted to tell their fans where to find their favourite footballing action.

FP Sports April 16, 2022 13:02:08 IST
Sports18 will be available in SD & HD.

A star-studded line-up of players, leagues and clubs applauded the debut of Sports18 on social media. Former India Test players Yuvraj Singh and Sanjay Manjrekar welcomed Sports18 as the new home of sporting heroes, as did Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu.

All England Open Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand and former men’s world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth expressed their happiness at the launch of Sports18.

The men’s tennis tour ATP and NBA were also quick to let their fans know about their new address on Sports18.

Spanish club Atletico Madrid, Italian powerhouses Lazio and Fiorentina were among others to join the party to welcome Sports18.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

