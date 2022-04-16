European football leagues LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue1 tweeted to tell their fans where to find their favourite footballing action.

A star-studded line-up of players, leagues and clubs applauded the debut of Sports18 on social media. Former India Test players Yuvraj Singh and Sanjay Manjrekar welcomed Sports18 as the new home of sporting heroes, as did Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu.

All England Open Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand and former men’s world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth expressed their happiness at the launch of Sports18.

Loved sitting down with Yuvraj Singh for an in-depth interview. Haven't seen him this relaxed & candid ever! Watch out for it on the newly launched @Sports18 channel. pic.twitter.com/7PkMBznjAp — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 15, 2022

Viacom18 announces the launch of Sports18 - a dedicated sports broadcasting channel Watch all the badminton action live on Sports18 The new home of badminton in India! @Pvsindhu1 @viacom18 @Sports18 #Sports18 #sports pic.twitter.com/TjIjNW9kRo — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) April 15, 2022

#Sports18 - dedicated sports broadcasting channel is now #LIVE New home to the world’s most premium sports properties including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10 & top ATP & BWF events@pullelagopicha1 @viacom18 @Sports18 #Badminton pic.twitter.com/3gMLJkqHHK — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) April 15, 2022

Fantastic news to all tennis fans and sport fans. Happy to have my matches finally getting broadcasted in India..well done Sports18 . https://t.co/147ueJTVlj — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) April 15, 2022

Hola, @sports18 - our new home in India . Congrats on your kick-off! We're eager to see the first match tonight @RealSociedad vs @RealBetis_en & also @atletienglish vs @RCDEspanyol on Sunday! Live on Sports18. #Sports18 #HeroesHaveANewHome — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 15, 2022

We're so excited to see the @ROLEXMCMASTERS live on @Sports18 this weekend — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 15, 2022

Congratulazioni @Sports18

Sending love to our new home in India

Excited because @inter and @acmilan are live tonight on your channel Sports18! ⚽ — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 15, 2022

Congratulazioni @Sports18! Sending love to our new home in India — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 15, 2022

Congratulazioni @sports18. Sending love to our new home in India — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) April 15, 2022

Congratulations, @sport18! Now football fans in India are able to watch the most beautiful shirt in the world and the rest of @SerieA_EN! ⚪️⚫️⚪️#Sports18 | #HeroesHaveANewHome — #WeStandForPeace ️ (@sampdoria_en) April 15, 2022

Congrats @Sports18 ✌️ Good luck to our new home in India! https://t.co/Pmi0Ue11NS — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) April 15, 2022

Congratulations, @sports18 We have a big match on Sunday night @PSG_English @OM_English Live on Sports18 – The new home of #Ligue1UberEats in India #Sports18 | #HeroesHaveANewHome — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 15, 2022

Congrats @Sports18! Sending love to new @SerieA home in India! — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) April 15, 2022

Let’s go @sports18. The new home of Italian @SerieA in India, sharing the passion for Calcio! — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) April 15, 2022

The men’s tennis tour ATP and NBA were also quick to let their fans know about their new address on Sports18.

European football leagues LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue1 tweeted to tell their fans where to find their favourite footballing action.

Spanish club Atletico Madrid, Italian powerhouses Lazio and Fiorentina were among others to join the party to welcome Sports18.

