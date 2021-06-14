Sports

French Open 2021: 'Mentally dominant,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's comeback win in final

Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's impressive come-from-behind win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 final!

FP Sports June 14, 2021 00:24:56 IST
French Open 2021: 'Mentally dominant,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's comeback win in final

Novak Djokovic in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas. AP

Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.

Djokovic, 34, is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:

 

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: June 14, 2021 00:24:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal set landmarks; Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin win
Sports

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal set landmarks; Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin win

While World No 1 Novak Djokovic is in the last 16 for the 12th successive year, defending champion Nadal reached the fourth round for a record 16th time.

French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka withdraws as Roger Federer, Serena Williams make winning starts
Sports

French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka withdraws as Roger Federer, Serena Williams make winning starts

On Court Philippe Chatrier, Federer kicked off only his second French Open campaign in six years with an impressive dismissal of Denis Istomin.

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says triumph over Rafael Nadal is one of his greatest victories
Sports

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says triumph over Rafael Nadal is one of his greatest victories

Djokovic condemned Nadal to only his third loss in 16 years and 108 matches at Roland Garros to reach his sixth Paris final after a classic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.