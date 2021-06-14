French Open 2021: 'Mentally dominant,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's comeback win in final
Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's impressive come-from-behind win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 final!
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.
The world number one triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.
Djokovic, 34, is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:
WHAT A FINAL!
Great comeback by Novak after some tough matches.
He was physically strong, tactically smart & mentally tough..that’s where he won the Final.
Amazing game by @steftsitsipas & I’m sure he’ll win a handful of Grand Slams in the years to come.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XWFqMLXucK
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2021
Two career Grand Slams @DjokerNole and 19 all up- congratulations on a memorable week in Paris and all the best for the grass.
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 13, 2021
Physically and mentally dominant. Hardest player in history to attack through the court. No holes in his game. No holes physically. Can’t break his mental belief …… Well deserved @DjokerNole
— andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 13, 2021
19 @DjokerNole
— Dusan Lajovic (@Dutzee) June 13, 2021
What a amazing effort over 2 weeks. Congratulations @DjokerNole ...
— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) June 13, 2021
It’s not about the lack of quality from the Next Gen.
It’s about the abundance of it from the goats of the game
— Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) June 13, 2021
not only has #Djokovic won each of the slams twice, he also holds a winning head to head record against both federer & nadal...and he's the youngest of the trio! #RolandGarros
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 13, 2021
Stupendous performance by @DjokerNole, how he systematically dismantled Tsitsipas after being two sets to love down with Resilience, stamina, bravado, brilliant skills. Raised his game in crisis situations to win 19th GS title. Is he the greatest ever? Debate hots up further
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 13, 2021
NOVAK DJOKOVIC! He's not just a man anymore; he's a myth.
To outlast a player 12 years younger, & that too after having just pulled off the impossible by beating Nadal in a 4-hour slugfest..what do you even say about someone like that?
You just call him the GOAT.#RolandGarros
— Musab (@Musab_Abid) June 13, 2021
With inputs from AFP.
also read
French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal set landmarks; Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin win
While World No 1 Novak Djokovic is in the last 16 for the 12th successive year, defending champion Nadal reached the fourth round for a record 16th time.
French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka withdraws as Roger Federer, Serena Williams make winning starts
On Court Philippe Chatrier, Federer kicked off only his second French Open campaign in six years with an impressive dismissal of Denis Istomin.
French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says triumph over Rafael Nadal is one of his greatest victories
Djokovic condemned Nadal to only his third loss in 16 years and 108 matches at Roland Garros to reach his sixth Paris final after a classic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.