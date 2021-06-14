Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's impressive come-from-behind win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 final!

Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.

Djokovic, 34, is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:

WHAT A FINAL! Great comeback by Novak after some tough matches. He was physically strong, tactically smart & mentally tough..that’s where he won the Final. Amazing game by @steftsitsipas & I’m sure he’ll win a handful of Grand Slams in the years to come.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XWFqMLXucK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2021

Two career Grand Slams @DjokerNole and 19 all up- congratulations on a memorable week in Paris and all the best for the grass. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 13, 2021

Physically and mentally dominant. Hardest player in history to attack through the court. No holes in his game. No holes physically. Can’t break his mental belief …… Well deserved @DjokerNole — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 13, 2021

What a amazing effort over 2 weeks. Congratulations @DjokerNole ... — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) June 13, 2021

It’s not about the lack of quality from the Next Gen. It’s about the abundance of it from the goats of the game — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) June 13, 2021

not only has #Djokovic won each of the slams twice, he also holds a winning head to head record against both federer & nadal...and he's the youngest of the trio! #RolandGarros — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 13, 2021

Stupendous performance by @DjokerNole, how he systematically dismantled Tsitsipas after being two sets to love down with Resilience, stamina, bravado, brilliant skills. Raised his game in crisis situations to win 19th GS title. Is he the greatest ever? Debate hots up further — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 13, 2021

NOVAK DJOKOVIC! He's not just a man anymore; he's a myth.

To outlast a player 12 years younger, & that too after having just pulled off the impossible by beating Nadal in a 4-hour slugfest..what do you even say about someone like that? You just call him the GOAT.#RolandGarros — Musab (@Musab_Abid) June 13, 2021

With inputs from AFP.