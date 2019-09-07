US Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu final tennis match online

Serena Williams gets another chance to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who is trying to become the first Canadian woman to win one.

The eighth-seeded Williams has reached three major finals since the birth of her child, but lost them all. Two were at Wimbledon and the other last year at the US Open against Naomi Osaka, which quickly devolved after Williams argued with chair umpire Carlos Ramos about a warning over receiving coaching signals.

If Williams wins this championship, 20 years after she won her first of six titles at Flushing Meadows, the 37-year-old Williams would equal Margaret Court's record for most Grand Slam titles. A year after losing in U.S. Open qualifying, Andreescu is the first teenager in the US Open final since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

She won her first two career titles this year at Indian Wells and Toronto, the latter when Williams had to stop playing in the final because of back spasms. Andreescu is 33-4 this season.

