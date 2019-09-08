US Open 2019 Live Score, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu women's final: Serena has another crack at 24th Grand Slam title

New York: Serena Williams gets another chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who is trying to become the first Canadian woman to win one.

The eighth-seeded Williams has reached three major finals since having a baby but lost them all. Two were at Wimbledon and the other last year at the US Open against Naomi Osaka, which quickly devolved after Williams argued with chair umpire Carlos Ramos about a warning over receiving coaching signals.

If she wins this championship, 20 years after she won her first of six titles at Flushing Meadows, the 37-year-old Williams would equal Margaret Court's record for most Grand Slam titles.

A year after losing in US Open qualifying, Andreescu is the first teenager in the US Open final since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She won her first two career titles this year at Indian Wells and Toronto, the latter when Williams had to stop playing in the final because of back spasms. Andreescu is 33-4 this season.

Williams turned in an increasingly impressive performance for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night, reaching her fourth final in the past six major tournaments.

Asked whether she prefers to find motivation from that final against Osaka or would rather forget it, Williams stared straight ahead and replied, "I mean, it hasn't really crossed my mind."

The 15th-seeded Andreescu reached her first major title match in only her fourth appearance at a Slam by eliminating No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.

"If someone told me a year ago that I would be in the finals of the U.S. Open this year, I would have told them, 'You're crazy,'" said Andreescu, who took her semifinal's last five games after trailing 5-2.

She is the first player to get this far in her debut in New York since Venus Williams was the runner-up in 1997.

