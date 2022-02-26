Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko available for Man City; Andriy Yarmolenko granted leave
The 25-year-old Zinchenko attended a demonstration in Manchester on Thursday night after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Manchester: Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will be available for their game at Everton on Saturday despite the Ukraine international's concerns for his home country.
The 25-year-old Zinchenko attended a demonstration in Manchester on Thursday night after Russia invaded Ukraine.
"He is worried," manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. "What would we feel if our country where we were born, where we have family and friends is attacked, killing innocent people, how would you feel? So I guess that's what he feels."
Guardiola said the club supports Zinchenko "unconditionally" as the English Premier League leader prepares to visit Merseyside.
"Oleks is an incredible, strong guy. Of course it's not easy in the moment but playing in the training session like yesterday he was brilliant so he's ready to play just in case he has to play."
Meanwhile, West Ham has granted compassionate leave to 32-year-old winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who is Ukraine's second all-time leading goalscorer.
"He's not in a really good position at the moment," manager David Moyes said Friday. "I spoke with him on Thursday at the training ground and he was upset, which you can imagine and rightly so. We just hope everything goes well and all his family members keep safe."
West Ham host Wolverhampton on Sunday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Amul urges de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine crisis, urges both countries to not 'go from bad to wars'
The present situation in Ukraine remains grim as Russia has launched a military offensive against the country
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing
Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag.
Why does Russia want Ukraine so badly? Here’s what a geography book tells us
Analysts say Putin wants to create a Russian empire and Ukraine is a crucial part of his plan.