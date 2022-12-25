UFC hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar died of heart complication at the age of 45 on Saturday, confirmed the MMA organisers. Bonnar was pivotal to UFC success back 2005 with his fight against Forrest Griffin gaining popularity during the first season of ‘The Ulitmate Fighter’.

Griffin won that fight by a unanimous verdict which also won him a six-year contract. However, Bonnar was also offered a contract by the promotion board too. Both Griffin and Bonnar were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for their contributions in 2013.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” White told UFC.com on Saturday. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Bonnar finished his career in 2014 as he lost his farewell match by a split verdict to Tito Ortiz. He finished his career with a record of 15-9 (W-L).

Following his MMA Career, Bonnar turned to professional wrestling and often featured in Impact Wrestling in 2019. He also did colour commentary for the WEC and was an MMA analyst for TV channels ESPN and Fox Sports.

