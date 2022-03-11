PSG threw away a two-goal advantage on Wednesday to lose 3-2 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a stunning second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema sent the Qatari-owned club out in the last 16.

Lausanne: UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation on Thursday against Paris Saint-Germain, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo after their angry tirade in the referee's room following the club's Champions League exit at Real Madrid.

The procedure is based on the regulations of UEFA which concern "general principles of conduct" as well as "incorrect behaviour of players and officials", a spokesperson told AFP.

Sources confirmed Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo marched downstairs from their box after the final whistle and that Leonardo was banging on the door of the referee's dressing room.

Their complaint is believed to have been around Benzema's first goal, when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was not awarded a free-kick, despite being pressured by the Real Madrid striker.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said in his post-match press conference it was a "clear foul" and left the players feeling a "great sense of injustice".

According to Madrid newspaper Marca, Al-Khelaifi even stormed into the wrong room and was left confronting Real Madrid's match delegate Megia Davila. "He then had to be removed with difficulty and several people had to intervene," Marca added.

Tension between Real Madrid and PSG has been growing, with Madrid expected to sign their star striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Mbappe has so far refused to extend his contract in Paris.

