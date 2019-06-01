UEFA champions league final 2019 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Liverpool Vs Tottenham Football Match Score Online

Liverpool are looking to become European champion for a sixth time and Tottenham are chasing glory for the first time in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of English fans are descending on Madrid for the week's second all-English final in a European competition.

It's been a less challenging trip for Tottenham and Liverpool fans than their Arsenal and Chelsea counterparts who had to travel from London to Baku, Azerbaijan for Wednesday's Europa League final.

But Tottenham and Liverpool didn't make it to Madrid the easy way on the field. Both had to overcome 3-0 deficits in their Champions League semifinals, with Liverpool stunning Barcelona and Tottenham defeating Ajax with almost the last kick of the second leg.

Tottenham haven't reached any continental final since winning the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 1984. And this season has been only the north London club's sixth appearance in the European Cup — with five qualifications coming since 2010.

Liverpool are England's most successful side in the European Cup, lifting the trophy five times — most recently in 2005. But the Merseyside club lost the 2007 final and again last year to Real Madrid.

Here's everything you need to know about the Champions League final to be played by Liverpool and Tottenham:

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham match take place?

The match between Liverpool andTottenham will take place on 2 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham fixture will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

What time does the match begin?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham fixture will begin at 12.30 am IST, with the line-ups to be revealed at 11.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League final?

The match will be telecast on the SONY Network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on SONYLiv. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.