England take on Tunisia in their opening Group G match in Volgograd on Monday. For once, there's little hype surrounding England at the World Cup. Come to think of it, how could there be given England hasn't won a World Cup match for nearly eight years?
But there's a building sense of optimism that this young England team could produce some impressive performances in Russia. They have won plaudits for their positive approach in the warm-up games and there's widespread respect for coach Gareth Southgate. That was evident in the low-key way he went about picking his squad. Southgate has made it a priority of winning back the hearts and minds of the country during his time in the job.
Southgate has also sought to fundamentally alter the dynamic with the media in hopes it will alleviate the pressure on his team and translate into fearless performances.
Though teams of the recent past may have had more high-profile names, Southgate has potentially more options at his disposal. The squad, one of the youngest in Russia, is versatile, meaning Southgate can adjust the way his team plays.
Against Tunisia he's likely to play with three at the back — John Stones, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire — and another line of three, including two wing-backs, in front.
Harry Kane, who has yet to score in tournament football, will spearhead the attack, that's clear. What's more interesting is the combination Southgate opts for around the striker — three from Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford. Whatever Southgate decides, that trident will be primed to sow confusion among the Tunisian ranks.
That attack is why England are widely expected to beat Tunisia, just as they did almost 20 years ago when the teams played their first group match in the World Cup in France.
Tunisia, back in the World Cup after 12 years, have a lot to prove too.
The team, after all, blazed a trail in 1978 by becoming the first team from Africa to win a match at the World Cup. In their three tournaments since, they have yet to notch a second.
Though England are the favorites, Tunisia are likely to present a challenge, especially if conditions remain hot and muggy. Under Nabil Maaloul, Tunisia are well-organized, particularly in defence. Spain can bear witness to that, requiring a late winner in their final friendly game before the World Cup.
The team may have lost arguably their best creative player, Youssef Msakni, to injury, but there are others who can trouble England. Fit-again forward Wahbi Khazri, who has turned in strong performances for French side Rennes, and left-back Ali Maaloul are players to watch.
Here's how Tunisia line up!
Premier League fans may remember Whabi Khazri who plays for Sunderland. Khazri leads a Tunisian lineup made mostly off players of Tunisian heritage who ply their trade in France.
Tunisia: Hassen; Meriah, Syam Ben Youssef, Bronn, Maaloul; Skhiri, Badri, Sassi; Fakhereedine Ben Youssef, Khazri, Sliti
Harry Kane leads England's hopes!
Harry Maguire starts ahead of Gary Cahill in England's back three. Jordan Henderson is prefered over Eric Dier in holding midfield. Here's how Gareth Southgate's men lineup
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane
01:50 (IST)
That's it from us here
Thank you for following us as we brought you the latest updates from today's round of matches. Tomorrow, Colombia take on Japan in the opening Group H match at 5.30 pm. At 8.30, Poland face Senegal with Group A's Russia and Egypt clash in the second round of fixtures at 11.30 pm. Follow Firstpost's World Cup page to get the latest updates from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Goodbye!
01:43 (IST)
England beat Tunisia in Group G opener
Here's a quick recap of the match:
Harry Kane's stoppage-time header clinched a tense 2-1 win for England in their opening World Cup game against Tunisia.
Kane opened the scoring in the 11th minute during England's dominance of the early stages. But Tunisia equalized when Ferjani Sassi calmly slotted a penalty in the 35th and pushed the young England lineup right to the limit.
Kane's winning header came as the clock had just ticked over into injury time. Standing alone at the far post he guided a Harry Maguire header into the Tunisian net.
His winner came at the end of a second half during which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attacking intent.
01:36 (IST)
Belgium and England off to a winning start
Here's how Group G looks after the opening round of fixtures
01:34 (IST)
England beat Tunisia
Take a look at the stats from the match
01:33 (IST)
Excellent outing for Kieran Trippier!
01:32 (IST)
Firstpost's in-house prophet
01:31 (IST)
Squeaky bum time!
01:30 (IST)
England with a winning start to their World Cup campaign
Indeed, peep, peep! It is all over and 'Football is coming home' is playing over the PA. England are delighted. The Tunisians are sitting on their hunches and can't quite take it in just yet. The Three Lions have done it, but it was a dour performance, in particular in the second half. Southgate is hugging his captain, a token of appreciation no doubt, but this was an awkward evening for England. There is a general truth that you have to feel your way into a big tournament, but these 90 minutes have already suggested England don't belong to the elite at this tournament. They may want to scale back their ambitions a bit.
01:28 (IST)
Kaptain Kane!
01:28 (IST)
Harry Kane, take a bow!
01:27 (IST)
Peep Peep Peeeeeep! Harry Kane gets England off to a winning start!
It's all over in Volgograd and England have managed to win all three points! They deserved to win against a resolute Tunisia and captain Harry Kane scored twice from set-pieces to get England's World Cup campaign off on a winning note. Personally, I've been pretty impressed by this England performance. Had this been the 2016 Euro team or the 2014 World Cup team, England might have not come away with a win.
01:24 (IST)
90+3` Tunisia 1-2 England
Dier has come on. Oh what irony. England are going defensive now in the dying seconds of the game. Tunisia need to throw the kitchen sink here at England, but there is barely any time left.
01:23 (IST)
90+2` Tunisia 1-2 England
But it is Harry Kane, who saves the English in the end! And yes, from a set piece. He was left totally unmarked at the far post. It's a capital mistake by the Tunisian defence and all their good, stultifying work has been undone. The captain has secured the three points for England.
01:22 (IST)
GOAL !
90+`1 HARRY KANE STRIKES!
Harry Kane has done it for England! Three points surely in the bag now for England. Trippier's corner is headed on by Maguire and Kane flicks it into goal! What an end to the match!
01:20 (IST)
86` Tunisia 1-1 England
RLC glides to the byline and cuts it back to Rashford who looked set to shoot but instead, lets it run to Lingard who can't take his host. Presumably, Lingard called for the ball but Rashford should have taken the shot and he knows it.
01:15 (IST)
84` Tunisia 1-1 England
Third and final change for Tunisia and Khazri comes off for Saber Khalifa.
01:14 (IST)
82` Tunisia 1-1 England
Rashford wriggles his way into the box from the byline and wins England a corner. Stones goes up for it but is beaten to it by Mustapha who punches it away.
01:09 (IST)
79` Tunisia 1-1 England
England make their second change as Dele Alli comes off for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
01:09 (IST)
78` Tunisia 1-1 England
Alli is tripped right at the edge of the D. Young takes the free-kick but it sails over goal.
01:06 (IST)
76` Tunisia 1-1 England
Ben Amor has come on. He is got a simple job: shield the defence and run as much as he can. Can he become Tunisia's version of Emil Halfredsson?
01:04 (IST)
74` Tunisia 1-1 England
England in three words: dominant without punch.
01:03 (IST)
73` Tunisia 1-1 England
Tunisia make their second change as Mohamed Ben Amor comes on for Naim Sliti.
01:01 (IST)
71` Tunisia 1-1 England
The finality of football, by and large, is to score goals. I don't think that has downed on the Tunisians yet. They pose absolutely no threat whatsoever. Tunisia are a sterile team. Southgate brings on Rashford, who has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United. Why not opt for Jamie Vardy?
01:01 (IST)
70` Tunisia 1-1 England
Henderson with a dink over the defence towards Alli who has ghosted into the box. But he can't get a touch on the ball as Mustapha collects. Wouldn't have mattered as Alli was flag offside.
00:58 (IST)
68` Tunisia 1-1 England
Trippies takes it and he manages to take it over the wall and bring it down but it is wide.
00:57 (IST)
67` Tunisia 1-1 England
First change of the match and Marcus Rashford comes on for Raheem Sterling as England win a free-kick within striking distance.
00:55 (IST)
64` Tunisia 1-1 England
Harry Kane has gone quiet. The Tunisians are shadowing him well. England are offering very little in the final third. Behind Ben Mustapha's goal, the Three Lions fans are still singing, but the encouragement doesn't seem to rub off on their team. When Tunisia do have the ball, they play it around at the back and then kick it long. Quality drain in this game and England have it all to do.
00:50 (IST)
60` Tunisia 1-1 England
Is this England England-ing (for a better verb)? You know it when you see it and it's getting messy. Plenty of calls for Emile Heskey and Andy Carroll! No, let us not exaggerate, but this is poor from England. Where is the zip and the zap from the first half? It's not going to come from the Tunisians. They will happily settle for the draw.
00:46 (IST)
56` Tunisia 1-1 England
We have heard this before at other venues - last night in Rostov. Chants of 'Russia, Russia.' The hosts play their second game of the World Cup in group A tomorrow against Egypt.
00:42 (IST)
53` Tunisia 1-1 England
The restart is low key and sloppy. England don't have that fizz anymore. Tunisia can sit back reasonably comfortable. England need to break with pace.
00:41 (IST)
50` Tunisia 1-1 England
After a slow start to the match, England win a corner. Trippier with an outswinging corner which is headed goalwards by Maguire. Mariah has his arms all over Kane and brings him down but no penalty. More importantly, VAR's VAR?
00:36 (IST)
Second half resumes
The action resumes in the second half at the Volgograd Arena! No changes to either side.
00:26 (IST)
HT. Tunisia 1-1 England
Take a look at the stats from the first-half
00:25 (IST)
HT! Stat alert!
00:23 (IST)
HT! Tunisia 1-1 England
That was intense, even if England’s intensity dropped off somewhat. It’s been a roller coaster in Volvograd, and there is a lot of gloating on social media - same old England. In truth, they began well and played modern football, which is a victory for the English in itself, but then they were the masters of their own downfall, yet again. Astounding and funny at the same time. More of the same please in the second half.
00:20 (IST)
45+2` Tunisia 1-1 England
Tunisia conceded from a set piece and they have been very vulnerable from corners and free kicks. They are giving too many of those away. African teams, in general, have been undone by set pieces. It’s almost an affliction. Then again, Brazil also conceded from a corner last night, though Miranda was pushed. The Brazilian coach complained afterwards about the VAR and the Brazilians FA will ask for a formal explanation from FIFA. One feels the English will also have their opinion about VAR tonight. The technology isn't much loved in England anyway.
00:18 (IST)
45` Tunisia 1-1 England
Three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
00:17 (IST)
44` Tunisia 1-1 England
England fans offer a short rendition of ‘God save the Queen.’ Well, indeed, they might need divine intervention. This time Lingard comes agonisingly close, but his little dink kisses the outside of the post. This game is simply wild.
00:17 (IST)
43` Tunisia 1-1 England. The post denies Lingard!
Trippier with a brilliant ball over the top from the right and Lingard times his run perfectly. He gets the deftest of touches to poke the ball past the onrushing Mustapha but the ball brushes the outside of the post. England come agonisingly close to regaining their lead.
00:15 (IST)
42` Tunisia 1-1 England
The ball falls kindly for Lingard who smashes it goalwards 10 yards out but his shot is deflected over for a corner.
00:14 (IST)
41` Tunisia 1-1 England
That was a perfect penalty from Sassi. Textbook. The game has become very frantic and England have only themselves to blame - this sounds like Euro 2016 writing mode. An almighty scramble ensues in front of the Tunisian goalmouth and somehow Stones doesn't score. Dear, oh, dear. England have been the architects of their own downfall here. Southgate looks concerned.
00:13 (IST)
40` Tunisia 1-1 England
00:13 (IST)
39` Tunisia 1-1 England
England should have had a penalty in the previous play as replay show Kane being rugby-tackled by Sassi. VAR's VAR?
00:11 (IST)
38` Tunisia 1-1 England. How did England not score?!
Trippier's deep free-kick from the left is headed downwards by Maguire. Alli flicks it upwards on the bounce and it looks destined to cross the line but is cleared off it. Sterling has a swing at it but can only catch air. The ball pings around the box before Khazri clear.
00:08 (IST)
36` Tunisia 1-1 England
The ref immediately pointed to the spot. He didn't hesitate, very resolute decision and the Tunisians in the stadium exploded. It was silly by Walker and Ben Youssef crashed down to the earth easily. VAR did check, but the decision stands. England had lost some of their early intensity and Tunisia were beginning to see more of the ball. This game feels like every England game we have ever watched. A kit-bag of neuroses, some decent play followed by clumsiness. Plenty of time left of course.
00:07 (IST)
GOAL !
35` Ferjani Sassi scores!
Sassi makes no mistake from the spot as Tunisia draw level. Pickford dived the right way and even got a touch but Sassi's shot was too strong and Tunisia become the first African team to score at the 2018 FIFA World Cup!
00:05 (IST)
PENALTY !
32` Kyle Walker fouls Fakhreddine Ben Youssef!
Walker with an arm to Ben Youssef's face right in front of the referee!
00:03 (IST)
31` Tunisia 0-1 England
Harry Maguire has looked suspect at left-back against Dylan Bronn, who plays his club football at Ghent in Belgium. Tunisia’s best spell of the game so far. Sassi’s attempt from just outside the box is deflected into a corner kick. That said, the Carthage Eagles have been very disappointing, limited in both their play and ambitions.
00:02 (IST)
29` Tunisia 0-1 England
England get a contentious free-kick which is floated in by Trippier. Maguire directs a powerful header at the near post but Mustapha saves.
23:58 (IST)
26` Tunisia 0-1 England
Maguire loses possession in a dangerous position and somehow makes up for it only for Walker to take time to clear the ball allowing Sassi to have a crack at goal. The ball took a touch off Maguire and Tunisia get a corner. Khazri takes it but England clear it.