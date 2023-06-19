Triveni Sports Private Ltd. owned Triveni Continental Kings, a franchise in Global Chess League (GCL) announced 6 ace chess players, including the Armenian Chess Grandmaster and the former world rapid and blitz champion Levon Grigori Aronian; Wei Yi, one of the greatest prodigies in the game of chess.

The other players include Yu Yangyi, China’s 29th Grandmaster and one of the world’s top juniors; Kateryna Lagno, a renowned Russian Chess Grandmaster; Nana Dzagnidze, a Georgian Grandmaster and one of the top female players in the world and Jonas Buhl Bjerre, a Danish Chess Grandmaster.

The players of Triveni Continental Kings will participate under the able mentorship and coaching of the renowned chess player, Loek Van Wely. Currently, Loek is the National Coach of Italy.

Triveni Group has a long association with chess through Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., who besides being a chess enthusiast, has also served as the former President of the All-India Chess Federation for 12 years and have a profound appreciation for the intricacies of the game.

Commenting on the participation in GCL, Dhruv M. Sawhney, said, “We are excited to make our sports debut with Triveni Continental Kings in the Global Chess League. Chess, renowned for its strategic thinking and intellectual prowess that aligns perfectly with our core value. We are known for our rich legacy and nation building initiatives through years of innovation and this venture marks another significant step in establishing global recognition for India. Our aim is to create meaningful connections with chess enthusiasts and global community, nurture talent, and contribute to the game of chess worldwide.”

Joining as the coach of Triveni Continental Kings, Loek van Wely, said, “I feel honoured and excited to be the coach of the team comprising of world’s top chess players. With six ace players on-board, Triveni Continental Kings is well positioned to display a strong performance in the first-of-its kind chess tournament. Our focus will be to build strong camaraderie among the players and implement effective strategies against each opponent.”

The inaugural season will take place at the prestigious Dubai Chess & Culture Club from June 21st to July 2nd, 2023.

