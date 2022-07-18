Though the riders are asymptomatic, they have been isolated and other security measures have been taken.

Carcassonne: Two more riders have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tour de France, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on Monday.

All riders underwent a test on Sunday evening after the 15th stage and on the eve of Monday's rest day.

"The two concerned riders do not rank within the top 20 of the event's general classification," the UCI said in a statement.

"While these riders are completely asymptomatic, security measures (isolation of the two riders) have been implemented to protect the other participants.

UCI announcement on the results of the 17 July Covid-19 testing campaign https://t.co/2Zy8L9mmLp pic.twitter.com/rFtYPtBNgk — UCI_media (@UCI_media) July 18, 2022

"A final decision on their participation in the remainder of the event will be taken by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning in a collegial manner by the concerned parties (Covid-19 event and team doctors, and the UCI Medical Director)," the statement added.

Eight riders have had to leave the Tour since the start due to coronavirus.

Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education) and Australian Simon Clarke (Israel PT) returned home on Sunday, after New Zealander George Bennett and Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE), Australian Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) and French riders Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic).

During the first rest day before the Alps on July 11, all the tests had been negative.

