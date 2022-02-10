Sports

Top-seeded Casper Ruud advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals

Ruud, the 8th-best ranked tennis player in the circuit, will face local favourite Federico Coria, who earlier beat fifth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The Associated Press February 10, 2022 11:13:06 IST
Norway's Casper Ruud returns the ball to Roberto Carballes Baena, of Spain, during an Argentina Open tennis match at Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergio Llamera)

Buenos Aires: Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Ruud withdrew from the latest Australia Open due to an ankle injury, but is now recovered. It was his first match at this year's tournament in Buenos Aires.

"It feels good to play a match again," the Norwegian said after the match. "I was a bit rusty, but I think I started well. Some mistakes here and there, a couple of breaks against me, but I was able to get them back. All in all it was a good way to go through."

Also on Wednesday, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro to reach the last eight. The 38-year-old had his victory by 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Wednesday's last match of the round of 16 will be played between third seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy against Argentina's Sebastián Báez.

Four more matches on Thursday will complete the quarterfinals schedule.

Updated Date: February 10, 2022 11:13:06 IST

