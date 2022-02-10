Ruud, the 8th-best ranked tennis player in the circuit, will face local favourite Federico Coria, who earlier beat fifth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Buenos Aires: Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Ruud withdrew from the latest Australia Open due to an ankle injury, but is now recovered. It was his first match at this year's tournament in Buenos Aires.

STAT OF THE DAY!@CasperRuud98 extended his clay-court winning streak to 12 matches in a row after a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena in his opening match in Buenos Aires tonight. Ruud has also won 18 of his last 19 matches on clay, and 22 of his last 24. — TENNIS (@Tennis) February 10, 2022

"It feels good to play a match again," the Norwegian said after the match. "I was a bit rusty, but I think I started well. Some mistakes here and there, a couple of breaks against me, but I was able to get them back. All in all it was a good way to go through."

Also on Wednesday, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro to reach the last eight. The 38-year-old had his victory by 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Wednesday's last match of the round of 16 will be played between third seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy against Argentina's Sebastián Báez.

Four more matches on Thursday will complete the quarterfinals schedule.

