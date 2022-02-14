Top-seed Casper Ruud beats Diego Schwartzman to win Argentina Open
The 23-year-old Norwegian has never lost at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, holding a record of 9 wins and 0 losses.
Buenos Aires: Casper Ruud of Norway beat home-crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win his second Argentina Open.
"It feels very good to have the trophy back in my hands," said Ruud, who was the tournament's top seed and won the first of his six professional titles at the 2020 Argentina Open. Ruud is No. 8 in the world.
About 5,000 fans came to the court to support Schwartzman, an Argentinian who is ranked No. 15 in the world and won last year's Argentina Open.
Schwartzman pushed Ruud to win the first set. But Ruud's power and precision prevailed from the second set on. The match was 2 hours and 34 minutes long under blazing sun.
The 23-year-old Norwegian has never lost at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, holding a record of 9 wins and 0 losses.
Ruud overcame Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena and Argentinians Federico Coria and Federico Delbonis to reach the final. Schwartzman bested Spain's Jaume Munar, Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Italy's Sonego to play the decider in Buenos Aires.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Injury-plagued Dominic Thiem eyes Indian Wells return
Thiem, who won his only major at the 2020 US Open and is a two-time French Open runner-up, has slumped to 37 in the world during his prolonged absence.
Juan Martin del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open
Juan Martin del Potro said before the Argentina Open that his comeback was "more a farewell than a return."
Ninth time lucky as Felix Auger-Aliassime wins maiden ATP title in Rotterdam
The 21-year-old triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in 78 minutes, backing up his semi-final win over second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev.