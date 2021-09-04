Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'The stuff of dreams', Twitterati hail shooters Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana's medal-winning feats

Twitterati were overwhelmed by Manish Narwal and fellow shooter Singhraj Adhana's medal-winning feat at Paralympics. Here's how they reacted.

September 04, 2021
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'The stuff of dreams', Twitterati hail shooters Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana's medal-winning feats

Shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana combined for a 1-2 finish in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday. Image: Twitter @KeralaBlasters

India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 surged to 15, after Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana won the gold and silver medals respectively for a one-two finish in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday. Narwal shot a Paralympic record of 218.2 in the final, while Singhraj scored 216.7.

Manish is India’s third gold medallist at the ongoing Paralympics after Avani Lekhara in shooting and Sumit Antil in the men’s javelin throw.

In the qualifying round earlier, Manish had made the final with an effort of 533 to finish seventh, while Singhraj shot 536 to reach the medal round with a fourth-place finish.

Twitterati were overwhelmed by the duo’s feat and the Games. Here’s how they reacted:

Scintillating effort!

A heartwarming moment, indeed!

The medals keep coming for India!

Words of praise from the Prime Minister:

Aren't we all proud!

