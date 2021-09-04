Twitterati were overwhelmed by Manish Narwal and fellow shooter Singhraj Adhana's medal-winning feat at Paralympics. Here's how they reacted.

India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 surged to 15, after Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana won the gold and silver medals respectively for a one-two finish in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday. Narwal shot a Paralympic record of 218.2 in the final, while Singhraj scored 216.7.

Manish is India’s third gold medallist at the ongoing Paralympics after Avani Lekhara in shooting and Sumit Antil in the men’s javelin throw.

In the qualifying round earlier, Manish had made the final with an effort of 533 to finish seventh, while Singhraj shot 536 to reach the medal round with a fourth-place finish.

Twitterati were overwhelmed by the duo’s feat and the Games. Here’s how they reacted:

Scintillating effort!

A heartwarming moment, indeed!

The medals keep coming for India!

1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021

The Moment This is what they play for #IND SinghRaj with the #SILVER and second medal at #Paralympics in #Shooting pic.twitter.com/YTME6UJKqr — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 4, 2021

Words of praise from the Prime Minister:

The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/EWa9gCRaor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Another good news & great moment as India won Gold and Silver medals in shooting! Congratulations to Manish Narwal for the Gold Medal and Singhraj for the Silver medal at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics #Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Zr3ZQtVpCr — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 4, 2021

Aren't we all proud!