Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Sumit Antil shatters own record thrice, wins gold medal

Sumit Antil broke his own record thrice in the space of five throws to win India's first gold medal in athletics at a Paralympics.

FP Sports August 30, 2021 17:30:01 IST
Sumit Antil won India's second gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. AP/OIS/IOC

Sumit Antil broke his own record thrice in the men's javelin throw F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics to extend India's tally. India have now won eight medals at the Games - two golds, four silvers and two bronze.

Antil's fifth throw of 68.55m won him the gold medal with Michal Burian of Australia grabbing silver medal (66.29m) and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku (65.61m) taking bronze.

In the five throws, his record improved from 66.9m to 68.08, to 65.27m to 66.71m and 68.55m in the fifth throw. His sixth and final attempt was deemed invalid.

Antil, 23, from Sonepat in Haryana, lost his left leg after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015.

Once an able-bodied wrestler, he competed against Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 on 5 March in Patiala.

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

Updated Date: August 30, 2021 17:30:01 IST

