Sumit Antil broke his own record thrice in the space of five throws to win India's first gold medal in athletics at a Paralympics.

Sumit Antil broke his own record thrice in the men's javelin throw F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics to extend India's tally. India have now won eight medals at the Games - two golds, four silvers and two bronze.

Antil's fifth throw of 68.55m won him the gold medal with Michal Burian of Australia grabbing silver medal (66.29m) and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku (65.61m) taking bronze.

In the five throws, his record improved from 66.9m to 68.08, to 65.27m to 66.71m and 68.55m in the fifth throw. His sixth and final attempt was deemed invalid.

Antil, 23, from Sonepat in Haryana, lost his left leg after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015.

Once an able-bodied wrestler, he competed against Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 on 5 March in Patiala.

ख़तरनाक performance भाई सुमित proud of you https://t.co/CNUDDtPAc7 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

Another Gold for India! Sumit Antil breaking the world record thrice in the men's javelin F64! Absolutely astonishing display of strength to cap off an excellent day for India in the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics! Take a bow young man! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Simply outstanding

Congrats Sumit Antil for the spectacular performance It’s second Gold for India in Paralympics✌️#Paralympics #Cheer4India #Praise4Para https://t.co/ZIjc7RkSBa — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) August 30, 2021

Its the 2nd GOLD for India in the day. And 1st #ParaAthletics GOLD for the country. Many Congrats Sumit! The men's Javelin F64 Gold medallist and World Record holder now. https://t.co/Ppra8nYbPR — Asian Paralympic (@asianparalympic) August 30, 2021

An Indian throw has hit another golden mark! India is elated today #SumitAntil pic.twitter.com/Zxo407jZHW — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 30, 2021

66.95m

68.08m

65.27m

66.71m

68.55m As of 1530 IST, the World Record in the #JavelinThrow F64 category was 62.88m. In an hour, Sumit Antil bettered his own mark from 2019 FIVE times. 2.26m clear of- as undisputed as it comes! SECONDFOR #IND #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Vt8IgM6juX — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 30, 2021

Medals won by India at eight Paralympics between 1988 and 2016 - 7 Medals won by India so far at #TokyoParalympics - 7#Paralympics — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 30, 2021

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.