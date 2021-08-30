Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Sumit Antil shatters own record thrice, wins gold medal
Sumit Antil broke his own record thrice in the space of five throws to win India's first gold medal in athletics at a Paralympics.
Sumit Antil broke his own record thrice in the men's javelin throw F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics to extend India's tally. India have now won eight medals at the Games - two golds, four silvers and two bronze.
Antil's fifth throw of 68.55m won him the gold medal with Michal Burian of Australia grabbing silver medal (66.29m) and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku (65.61m) taking bronze.
In the five throws, his record improved from 66.9m to 68.08, to 65.27m to 66.71m and 68.55m in the fifth throw. His sixth and final attempt was deemed invalid.
Antil, 23, from Sonepat in Haryana, lost his left leg after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015.
Once an able-bodied wrestler, he competed against Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 on 5 March in Patiala.
ख़तरनाक performance भाई सुमित proud of you https://t.co/CNUDDtPAc7
— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021
Another Gold for India! Sumit Antil breaking the world record thrice in the men's javelin F64! Absolutely astonishing display of strength to cap off an excellent day for India in the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics! Take a bow young man! #Praise4Para
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021
Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.
Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
Simply outstanding
Congrats Sumit Antil for the spectacular performance
It’s second Gold for India in Paralympics✌️#Paralympics #Cheer4India #Praise4Para https://t.co/ZIjc7RkSBa
— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) August 30, 2021
Take a bow, Sumit Antil. #Gold#BetterEveryday #Paralympics #Praise4Para #ParaAthleticspic.twitter.com/qAXsXd9Dul
— JSW Sports (@jswsports) August 30, 2021
Its the 2nd GOLD for India in the day. And 1st #ParaAthletics GOLD for the country.
Many Congrats Sumit! The men's Javelin F64 Gold medallist and World Record holder now. https://t.co/Ppra8nYbPR
— Asian Paralympic (@asianparalympic) August 30, 2021
An Indian throw has hit another golden mark! India is elated today #SumitAntil pic.twitter.com/Zxo407jZHW
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 30, 2021
Congratulations #SumitAntil ,You have made India proud , The sport of Javelin is being dominated by India #Paralympics #JavelinThrow #Praise4Para #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #TokyoParalympics https://t.co/VO1GGQNG4h
— Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) August 30, 2021
#SumitAntil you juggernaut !! Take a bow #Paralympics #ParalympicsTokyo2020 @ParalympicIndia #Gold pic.twitter.com/iKVOcKkrhA
— Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 30, 2021
Congratulations #SumitAntil Incredible feat https://t.co/JZD494OHcN
— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 30, 2021
66.95m
68.08m
65.27m
66.71m
68.55m
As of 1530 IST, the World Record in the #JavelinThrow F64 category was 62.88m.
In an hour, Sumit Antil bettered his own mark from 2019 FIVE times.
2.26m clear of- as undisputed as it comes!
SECONDFOR #IND #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Vt8IgM6juX
— Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 30, 2021
Medals won by India at eight Paralympics between 1988 and 2016 - 7
Medals won by India so far at #TokyoParalympics - 7#Paralympics
— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 30, 2021
The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.
also read
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Shooter Mahavir Swaroop Unhalkar finishes fourth in men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event
The 34-year-old from Kolhapur was leading the proceedings at one point but a 9.9 and 9.5 in the sixth series pushed him out of medal contenion.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Week before Games, Japan to expand virus emergency to battle surge
On Monday night, organisers said a spectator ban would also be applied to the Paralympics, with limited exceptions for a programme bringing schoolchildren to watch the Games.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar loses bronze, declared 'ineligible' in classification reassessment
Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete those with a similar level of ability.