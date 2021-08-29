Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'Take a bow,' Twitter hails Bhavina Patel for historic silver medal

Wishes continued to pour in on Sunday after Bhavina signed off with a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020

FP Sports August 29, 2021 11:39:04 IST
File image of Bhavina Patel. Twitter/@ParalympicIndia

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel’s impressive run at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 came to an end as she suffered a 0-3 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11) loss to World No 1 Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final. The 34-year-old, however, scripted history by signing off with a silver medal in her maiden Olympics.

On Saturday, she notched up a hard-fought (3-2) win over China's Miao Zhang to become the first paddler from the nation to enter the final of Paralympics.

With Bhavina’s silver, the Indian team also opened its account at the Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as other from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate Bhavina for her historic feat. Wishes continued to pour in on Sunday after the paddler signed off with a silver. Here are a few of them:

PM Modi's all praise for Bhavina

A moment Bhavina will cherish for the rest of her life!

Inspirational stuff!

Great way to begin the National Sports Day

A silver in her maiden Paralympic Games

Words of appreciation from the Sports Minister

From one silver medallist to another!

A proud moment for the nation


The first medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Updated Date: August 29, 2021 11:39:04 IST

