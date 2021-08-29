Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'Take a bow,' Twitter hails Bhavina Patel for historic silver medal
Wishes continued to pour in on Sunday after Bhavina signed off with a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Indian paddler Bhavina Patel’s impressive run at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 came to an end as she suffered a 0-3 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11) loss to World No 1 Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final. The 34-year-old, however, scripted history by signing off with a silver medal in her maiden Olympics.
On Saturday, she notched up a hard-fought (3-2) win over China's Miao Zhang to become the first paddler from the nation to enter the final of Paralympics.
With Bhavina’s silver, the Indian team also opened its account at the Games.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as other from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate Bhavina for her historic feat. Wishes continued to pour in on Sunday after the paddler signed off with a silver. Here are a few of them:
PM Modi's all praise for Bhavina
The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
A moment Bhavina will cherish for the rest of her life!
Historic moment for Bhavina Patel and for at the Tokyo #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/PaYVKMOUOJ — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) August 29, 2021
Inspirational stuff!
Congratulations Bhavina Patel for winning Olympic Silver medal for India in table tennis.
You have made the whole country proud with your spectular performance in the finals.
Your Success will open new possibilities in the hearts & minds of Young India.#paralympics #Cheer4India
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 29, 2021
Great way to begin the National Sports Day
Congratulation Bhavina Patel, we are all proud of you and you made the National sports day more sweeter #beyondthelimit #Paralympics #Silver #tabletennis pic.twitter.com/yGTzUfRPE4 — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 29, 2021
A silver in her maiden Paralympic Games
Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics 2021! pic.twitter.com/GkF5yTQCgZ
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2021
Words of appreciation from the Sports Minister
India wakes up to a Silver medal on the occasion of National Sports Day! Bhavina wins #IND 1st Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics ! An amazing start to the Paralympics!@Bhavina59068010 clinched the Silverbecoming the first Indian woman to do so in Para TT!#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Cm2HezBD0k — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021
From one silver medallist to another!
India's first medal in the ongoing Paralympics is here!
Congratulations Bhavina Patel for winning the Silver medal in Table Tennis! We are so happy and proud of you. #Paralympics #Cheer4India #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/XuYckKj1PO
— Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) August 29, 2021
A proud moment for the nation
Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021
The first medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Heartiest congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics.
We are extremely proud of you for this historic win! Wishing you the very best in all your future endeavours.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2021
