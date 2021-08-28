Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'History in the making' Bhavina Patel storms into gold medal match

Reacting to Bhavina's historic win over China's Zhang, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as others from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the paddler. Here are a few reactions

FP Sports August 28, 2021 13:12:46 IST
File image of Bhavina Patel. Twitter/@ParalympicIndia

Bhavina Patel has a chance to clinch the first gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The 34-year-old has already scripted history by becoming the first paddler from the nation to enter the final of the Paralympics.

Patel, who hails from Gujarat, notched a hard-fought 3-2 win over China's Miao Zhang in a class 4 semi-final on Saturday. She beat her World No 3 Chinese opponent 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 in a match that lasted 34 minutes.

"I fought against China and it is always said that it is difficult to win against China. Today I proved that nothing is impossible, you can do everything," she said after her win.

Although momentum is on her side, she is expected to face a stiff challenge from World No 1 Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday.

Reacting to Bhavina's historic win over China's Zhang, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as others from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate the paddler. Here are a few reactions on the micro-blogging site:

Best wishes from PM Modi

Never say never!

Former and current Sports Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur encouraged Bhavina to go all the way

Go for gold!

Bhavina created history in her first Paralympic Games

The winning moment!

Can Bhavina clinch the first gold for India at Tokyo Paralympics?

Updated Date: August 28, 2021 13:12:46 IST

