Tokyo Paralympics will witness over 4,400 athletes from 162 teams, including a 54-member Indian contingent, vie for glory.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games open on Tuesday with athletes hoping to shatter world records and do their countries proud despite a year-long pandemic delay and the spectre of a new wave of virus cases in Japan.

The opening ceremony will take place on 24 August with sporting events getting underway the day after.

Japan has recorded more than 25,000 daily infections in the past week, and while the death toll remains comparatively small at around 15,500, just 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Despite the surge in cases and the lull caused by absence of audience, for over 4,400 athletes from 162 teams, including a 54-member Indian contingent, the Games are a long-awaited moment, after the disappointment of the postponement and worries about a potential cancellation.

Among those competing are Germany's world record-setting long-jumper Markus Rehm, dubbed the 'Blade Jumper', and Japan's wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda.

China are expected to continue their long-running Paralympic gold medal dominance, but hosts Japan will be hoping their record 254-strong team can repeat the country's Olympic gold rush.

When will Tokyo Paralympics begin and end?

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will take place on 24 August. Sporting events featuring Indian paralympians get underway on 25 August. The event culminates with the closing ceremony on 5 September.

What time is the opening ceremony?

The coverage for opening ceremony gets underway at 4.15 PM IST and is scheduled to run for three hours. Sporting action gets going the day later with resumption from 5.20 AM IST.

Where to watch Tokyo Paralympics in India?

Tokyo Paralympics will be available to watch for free on Prasar Bharti's Doordarshan and paid coverage on Eurosport/Eurosport HD.

Where to watch Tokyo Paralympics online in India?

The Tokyo Paralympics will be available online on Eurosport app in India. You can also stay up to date with developments on Firstpost.com.

All you need to know about Indian athletes and their schedule

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India preview

Murlikant Petkar to Devendra Jhajharia, India's past medallists

(With inputs from AFP)