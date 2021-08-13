The history of the Paralympic Games dates back to 1948, when Dr Ludwig Guttman organised the first competition for wheelchair athletes, which was then named as Stoke Mandeville Games. They included 16 injured men and women, who participated in archery.
The Stoke Mandeville Games later came to be referred as the Paralympic Games, the first edition of which took place in Rome in 1960. As many as 400 athletes with different impairments and disabilities took part in the Paralympics, which have since been held every four years.
After their most successful Olympics ever at Tokyo, India's focus now shifts to the Summer Paralympics in the Japanese capital which will run from 25 August to 6 September 2021. Indian athletes have appeared in every edition of the Paralympics since 1984, and this time, they will be aiming to replicate the nation's fine run at the recently concluded Games.
The upcoming edition will see sports such as badminton and taekwondo making their debut.
Indian contingent at Paralympic Games
54 Indian athletes will be competing at Tokyo Paralympics across nine sports - archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, table tennis, para canoeing, swimming, powerlifting and taekwondo. The last edition of the Paralympics (in Rio in 2016) witnessed participation of only 19 Indian athletes as the nation registered its most successful Paralympics with two golds, one silver and one bronze.
High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who had won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the nation’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Some of India's brightest medal prospects include Devendra Jhajharia, who will be eyeing his third gold (after 2004 and 2016) F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan, who competes in the T-63 high jump, and world champion Sandeep Choudhary, who also competes in the F-46 javelin throw.
Here's all you need to know about the broadcast and schedule of the Indian contingent at the Paralympic Games 2020:
When will the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 take place?
The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from 25 August to 6 September, 2021.
Where will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 be broadcast?
DD Sports will broadcast the live coverage of Paralympics Tokyo 2020 on all cable and DTH platforms.
Where can fans enjoy the live streaming of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020?
Tokyo Paralympics will be telecasted on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD.
Who are the Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and when will their matches take place?
Archery
Friday, 27 August
Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
Badminton
1 September
Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
2 September
Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Para Canoeing
2 September
Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav
Powerlifting
27 August
Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun
Swimming
27 August
200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
3 September
50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Table Tennis
25 August
Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
2 September
Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
Shooting
30 August
Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
31 August
Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
4 September
Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
2 September
Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
3 September
Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
4 September
Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
5 September
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
Athletics
28 August
Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
29 August
Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
30 August
Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
31 August
Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women's 100m T13 - Simran
Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
1 September
Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
2 September
Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
3 September
Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
4 September
Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh