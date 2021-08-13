Sports

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All you need to know about Indian athletes and their schedule

Here's all you need to know about the broadcast and schedule of the Indian contingent at the Paralympic Games 2020

FP Sports August 13, 2021 08:32:40 IST
File image of Devendra Jhajharia. Instagram/Devendra Jhajharia

The history of the Paralympic Games dates back to 1948, when Dr Ludwig Guttman organised the first competition for wheelchair athletes, which was then named as Stoke Mandeville Games. They included 16 injured men and women, who participated in archery.

The Stoke Mandeville Games later came to be referred as the Paralympic Games, the first edition of which took place in Rome in 1960. As many as 400 athletes with different impairments and disabilities took part in the Paralympics, which have since been held every four years.

After their most successful Olympics ever at Tokyo, India's focus now shifts to the Summer Paralympics in the Japanese capital which will run from 25 August to 6 September 2021. Indian athletes have appeared in every edition of the Paralympics since 1984, and this time, they will be aiming to replicate the nation's fine run at the recently concluded Games.

The upcoming edition will see sports such as badminton and taekwondo making their debut.

Indian contingent at Paralympic Games 

54 Indian athletes will be competing at Tokyo Paralympics across nine sports - archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, table tennis, para canoeing, swimming, powerlifting and taekwondo. The last edition of the Paralympics (in Rio in 2016) witnessed participation of only 19 Indian athletes as the nation registered its most successful Paralympics with two golds, one silver and one bronze.

High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who had won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the nation’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Some of India's brightest medal prospects include Devendra Jhajharia, who will be eyeing his third gold (after 2004 and 2016) F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan, who competes in the T-63 high jump, and world champion Sandeep Choudhary, who also competes in the F-46 javelin throw.

When will the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 take place? 

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from 25 August to 6 September, 2021.

Where will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 be broadcast?

DD Sports will broadcast the live coverage of Paralympics Tokyo 2020 on all cable and DTH platforms.

Where can fans enjoy the live streaming of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020? 

Tokyo Paralympics will be telecasted on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD.

Who are the Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and when will their matches take place? 

Archery

Friday, 27 August 

Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC

Badminton

1 September 

Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

2 September 

Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

2 September 

Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

27 August 

Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun

Swimming

27 August

200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

3 September

50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Table Tennis

25 August 

Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

2 September

Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar

Shooting

30 August 

Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

31 August 

Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

4 September 

Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

2 September 

Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

3 September 

Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

4 September 

Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj

5 September 

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu

Athletics

28 August 

Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

29 August 

Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

30 August 

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

31 August 

Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women's 100m T13 - Simran

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

1 September 

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

2 September

Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

3 September 

Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

4 September 

Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

