The history of the Paralympic Games dates back to 1948, when Dr Ludwig Guttman organised the first competition for wheelchair athletes, which was then named as Stoke Mandeville Games. They included 16 injured men and women, who participated in archery. The Stoke Mandeville Games later came to be referred as the Paralympic Games, the first edition of which took place in Rome in 1960. As many as 400 athletes with different impairments and disabilities took part in the Paralympics, which have since been held every four years.

After their most successful Olympics ever at Tokyo, India's focus now shifts to the Summer Paralympics in the Japanese capital which will run from 25 August to 6 September 2021. Indian athletes have appeared in every edition of the Paralympics since 1984, and this time, they will be aiming to replicate the nation's fine run at the recently concluded Games.

The upcoming edition will see sports such as badminton and taekwondo making their debut.

Indian contingent at Paralympic Games

54 Indian athletes will be competing at Tokyo Paralympics across nine sports - archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, table tennis, para canoeing, swimming, powerlifting and taekwondo. The last edition of the Paralympics (in Rio in 2016) witnessed participation of only 19 Indian athletes as the nation registered its most successful Paralympics with two golds, one silver and one bronze.

High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who had won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the nation’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Some of India's brightest medal prospects include Devendra Jhajharia, who will be eyeing his third gold (after 2004 and 2016) F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan, who competes in the T-63 high jump, and world champion Sandeep Choudhary, who also competes in the F-46 javelin throw.