From timing to venue to date, all you need to know about javelin throw final in which India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India have never won an Olympic medal in athletics but the wait may end on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with Neeraj Chopra finishing in the top 3.

Neeraj has secured the place in the final of javelin throw with a stunning 86.59m effort.

The only Indian athlete in athletics who came close to a medal in Olympics were late Milkha Singh and PT Usha in 1964 and 1984 Games.

With Thomas Rohler missing in this Games, Neeraj's biggest competition will be against Germany's Johannes Vetter. But Vetter was not at his best in the qualification round, struggled with the first two throws before breaching the qualification mark. He was not satisfied with his performance and it will be interesting to see how he comes back in the final.

"I have always wanted an Olympic medal since I first became AFI president (in 2012) and I am hoping the dream will be realised before the end of my term," Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla told PTI.

Here's all you need to know about medal round of Javelin throw where India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action:

Where will the javelin throw men's final take place?

The final of javelin throw in which India's Neeraj Chopra will be action will take place at Olympic stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the javelin throw men's final take place begin?

The final of javelin throw in which India's Neeraj Chopra will be action will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the javelin throw men's final take place in India on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Where can I watch the javelin throw men's final take place in India?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live on our blog at firstpost.com.

