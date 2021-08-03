From timing to venue to date, all you need to know about Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's semi-final bout Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in women's 69kg at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India could yet discover a new women's boxing hero as Lovlina Borgohain on Friday assured the country of at least a bronze by beating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen 4-1 in the 69kg contest to reach the semi-finals.

Surmeneli, 23, has come to the Games with great reputation and is expected to give a stiff fight to the Indian boxer in the ring.

Since changing her weight category in 2019 from middleweight to welterweight, Surmeneli has won five World medals, four of which are gold.

Lovlina faces her and her past demons. She has herself said that she does not want to finish with another bronze. She has a history of collecting bronze from all over the world.

On Wednesday, it will be a tough battle against Surmeneli but one to watch out for.

When is the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout?

The semi-final of women's 69kg semi-final between Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Surmeneli is on 4 August, 2021.

Where will the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout take place?

The semi-final of women's 69kg semi-final between Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Surmeneli will take place at Kokugikan arena in Tokyo.

What time will the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout begin?

The semi-final of women's 69kg semi-final between Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Surmeneli will begin at 11 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout in India on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Where can I watch the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout in India?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live on our blog at firstpost.com.

