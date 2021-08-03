All you need to know about Indian women's hockey team's semi-final match against Argentina at Tokyo 2020 Games

The Indian women's hockey gear up to play one of their most important matches in their history on Wednesday.

After a stunning and deserving 1-0 win over Australia, Rani Rampal and Co will face Argentina in the women's semi-final at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

A win in the semi-final will guarantee a medal for India, a sensational achievement from a led coached by Sjoerd Marijne.

It has been a brilliant tournament for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams, both qualifying for the Olympic Games quarter-finals for the first time. Manpreet Singh and his men failed to beat world champion Belgium in the last-four stages so they will now aim to win the bronze medal.

Indian women's team started their campaign with three defeats and it looked extremely difficult for them to make it to the knockout stages. But close victories against Ireland and South Africa ensured their qualification to the quarter-final where they stunned Aussies.

Three wins in three matches including a big one against Australia has certainly lifted the spirits of the Indian team.

Argentina qualified for the semis after beating Germany 3-0.

Here's all you need to know about India's match against Argentina:

When is the Argentina vs India match?

The women's hockey semi-final between Argentina and India is on 4 August, 2021.

Where will the Argentina vs India semi-final take place?

The women's' hockey semi-final match will take place at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the match begin?

The semi-final will begin at 3.30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the match in India on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Where can I watch the semi-final online in India?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live on our blog at firstpost.com.

