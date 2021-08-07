live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 15: Neeraj Chopra scripts history with men's javelin gold; Bajrang Punia wins bronze

Catch all the live action from Day 15 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on our live blog

FP Sports August 07, 2021 04:53:59 IST
Gold medallist India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's javelin throw event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

Aug 07, 2021 - 19:44 (IST)

An incredible day for India at Olympics brings the country's campaign to an end as well at Games.

And what a finish. A gold medal at the very end. 

The whole country is thanking Neeraj Chopra for doing the unthinkable. But he knew it deep down it was happening. India's first medal in athletics has arrived. Abhinav Bindra's companion at the top has arrived. And a new sport has just become famous in India, all thanks to Chopra. 

Not to forget Bajrang Punia. He was not at his best in the first two bouts and we still don't know the reason for him playing like that but he came strongly in the bronze medal playoff to clinch the medal.

Heartbreak for Aditi Ashok in golf. But she made Indians get up early morning today and watch golf, understand the sport and relish in its thrill. She was on tied-2nd till yesterday but bogeys after bogeys today led to her slipping to fourth in the end. She is world No 200 and for her to finish fourth in itself is a huge, huge achievement. 

That's that from us for today. We return tomorrow for the last day of Olympics. Our live blog will be up and running early morning. Do join us. 

Goodbye for now. 

Aug 07, 2021 - 19:30 (IST)

Medals Tally!

India's best Olympics so far. The country needed two medals to cross the London Games mark and thanks to Bajranj Punia's bronze and Neeraj's gold medal, that mark has been crossed. The gold has lifted India's ranking in the tally as well. 

Check out the full medals tally here.

Aug 07, 2021 - 19:27 (IST)

Legend PT Usha finished fourth in 1984 Games. She says her dream of a medal has fulfilled by 'son' Neeraj.

Aug 07, 2021 - 18:59 (IST)

Athletics

My sincerest congratulations to Neeraj. Your achievement will be a symbol of excellence.

Abhinav Bindra sends another heartfelt message to Neeraj.

Aug 07, 2021 - 18:53 (IST)

The moment every athlete who goes to Olympics hopes for. Hearing the national anthem and standing on that podium.

Aug 07, 2021 - 18:43 (IST)

Athletics

Allyson Felix has won her 11th Olympic medal, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one.

Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.

- Via AP

Aug 07, 2021 - 18:34 (IST)

An image to remember for Indian fans. 

Aug 07, 2021 - 18:24 (IST)

Neeraj Chopra enters the history books!

Feel free to save this image!

Aug 07, 2021 - 18:21 (IST)

A long wait has come to an end!

Aug 07, 2021 - 18:15 (IST)

That's it. That's the tweet!

Preview, Day 15: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 near its end and so does India's campaign as well. India could well finish on a high. On the penultimate day for Indians at Games, there is a possibility of at least two medals on Saturday and one on Sunday, in a sport that no one had ever thought about - golf.

At the end of round 3, India's Aditi Ashok was placed sole second on the leaderboard and in line for a medal after carding a three-under 68 in the third round.

With a storm forecast for the next two days, there is every possibility that she might just clinch the first ever Olympic medal in golf for India if she holds on or play does not happen because of weather.

The event will become a 54-hole affair if storm prevents play on Saturday and Sunday.

The second big event which Indians will be looking out for will be Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match who will decided only tomorrow. He will face one of the winners in the repechage round.

Bajrang has not been wrestling as per his standards in this competition thanks to an injury in his knee. His leg defence was exposed a number of times in the two matches he played. If he is able to cope with it and bring out his best, we may see him bringing the second medal in wrestling.

The only medal out of the seven boxers who went to Tokyo has come from Ravi Kumar. The four women wrestlers could not reach even the semis stage. In men, Deepak Punia managed to reach semis but returned with no medal. Wrestling fan now hope Bajrang is able to add more to the campaign.

In the evening, in the last even for India on the day, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the final. India fans are hoping for the first medal in athletics from Neeraj, who threw over 86 m to book the final berth.

India are sitting on five medals at the moment in the tally. If Bajrang and Neeraj are able to win one each, it will cross the London Games tally of 6.

You can check the complete Day 14 schedule here.

For full Tokyo Olympics coverage, click here.

 

Updated Date: August 07, 2021 19:58:18 IST

