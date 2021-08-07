Catch all the live action from Day 15 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on our live blog

Meanwhile, superb second shot by Aditi and then finishes hole 6 with a birdie. That's two in a row and she's tied second with Lydia.

Mone Inami bogeys in hole 6 and she has moved down. Can Lydia Ko get another birdie? No, she can't. She is short and it's on par.

Birdies for Korda and Lydia Ko as well so all are T1 at -15 after eight holes. Ten more to go and looks like the weather will hold. This is going to the distance.

Solid drive by Aditi in her third shot and she sinks a birdie! The commentator calls it 'mind-boggling' and we agree.

The golfers are walking off because of the bad weather hooter. The timing of this!

Aditi goes for the birdie and she misses it. Lydia finishes on par at -16 and she has a medal at the Games.

THE KING BRINGS IT HOME 🇮🇳 125 years of wait ends here in AFI's 75th year. We are speechless champion #NeerajChopra #Tokyo2020 #Athletics

THE PICTURES MUST KEEP COMING! Here's the new Olympic champion in javelin throw! NEERAJ CHOPRA from India! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one.

Allyson Felix has won her 11th Olympic medal, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The moment every athlete who goes to Olympics hopes for. Hearing the national anthem and standing on that podium.

Legend PT Usha finished fourth in 1984 Games. She says her dream of a medal has fulfilled by 'son' Neeraj.

India's best Olympics so far. The country needed two medals to cross the London Games mark and thanks to Bajranj Punia's bronze and Neeraj's gold medal, that mark has been crossed. The gold has lifted India's ranking in the tally as well.

That's that from us for today. We return tomorrow for the last day of Olympics. Our live blog will be up and running early morning. Do join us.

Heartbreak for Aditi Ashok in golf. But she made Indians get up early morning today and watch golf, understand the sport and relish in its thrill. She was on tied-2nd till yesterday but bogeys after bogeys today led to her slipping to fourth in the end. She is world No 200 and for her to finish fourth in itself is a huge, huge achievement.

Not to forget Bajrang Punia. He was not at his best in the first two bouts and we still don't know the reason for him playing like that but he came strongly in the bronze medal playoff to clinch the medal.

The whole country is thanking Neeraj Chopra for doing the unthinkable. But he knew it deep down it was happening. India's first medal in athletics has arrived. Abhinav Bindra's companion at the top has arrived. And a new sport has just become famous in India, all thanks to Chopra.

An incredible day for India at Olympics brings the country's campaign to an end as well at Games.

Preview, Day 15: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 near its end and so does India's campaign as well. India could well finish on a high. On the penultimate day for Indians at Games, there is a possibility of at least two medals on Saturday and one on Sunday, in a sport that no one had ever thought about - golf.

At the end of round 3, India's Aditi Ashok was placed sole second on the leaderboard and in line for a medal after carding a three-under 68 in the third round.

With a storm forecast for the next two days, there is every possibility that she might just clinch the first ever Olympic medal in golf for India if she holds on or play does not happen because of weather.

The event will become a 54-hole affair if storm prevents play on Saturday and Sunday.

The second big event which Indians will be looking out for will be Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match who will decided only tomorrow. He will face one of the winners in the repechage round.

Bajrang has not been wrestling as per his standards in this competition thanks to an injury in his knee. His leg defence was exposed a number of times in the two matches he played. If he is able to cope with it and bring out his best, we may see him bringing the second medal in wrestling.

The only medal out of the seven boxers who went to Tokyo has come from Ravi Kumar. The four women wrestlers could not reach even the semis stage. In men, Deepak Punia managed to reach semis but returned with no medal. Wrestling fan now hope Bajrang is able to add more to the campaign.

In the evening, in the last even for India on the day, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the final. India fans are hoping for the first medal in athletics from Neeraj, who threw over 86 m to book the final berth.

India are sitting on five medals at the moment in the tally. If Bajrang and Neeraj are able to win one each, it will cross the London Games tally of 6.

