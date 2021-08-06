Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 7 August.

India's last day at Olympics could also be India's best day at Games with at least three medal contenders in action on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Golfer Aditi Ashok will be in action from early morning and she is playing superbly at the moment. If she continues to maintain the good run, we may see another medal added to India's tally.

Not to forget, wrestler Bajrang Punia is in action too, playing for the bronze medal in Men's 65 kg. He came to Tokyo as a strong contender to get the gold medal but he started off in a rusty manner in first match, winning it only by criteria. In the quarter-final match, he was trailing again but showed brains in the last seconds to win by fall. In the SF match, he looked nervous in his leg defence and there were signs that his knee injury has not gone yet. We will see how he goes there now in the bronze medal match.

The strongest contender for a gold medal on Day 15 of Olympics for India, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be counting on combination of some luck and skills to finish in the top three.

Following is India's schedule on the 15th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in Round 4 of Women's Individual Strokeplay. Aditi is holding on to the second position and remain in strong contention for the country's maiden Olympic medal in the sport. The action begins at 3 am IST.

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia will be playing in the bronze medal match in the 65 kg category. The match takes place at 3.15 pm IST. Bajrang looks a little concerned with his knee injury and will be hoping to outdo his opponent to get India's sixth medal.

Athletics

One more medal can come for India tomorrow on 7 August. Indians pin hopes on Neeraj Chopra to break India's dry in athletics with a medal. The javelin throw final takes place at 4.30 pm IST.