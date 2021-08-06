live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 14: Bajrang Punia to fight for bronze; India set Asian record in men's 4x400m heats

Catch all the live action from Day 14 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on our live blog

FP Sports August 06, 2021 05:56:59 IST
Bajrang Punia in action at Tokyo 2020. AFP

Highlights

18:18 (ist)

Athletics

With her 400m bronze, Allyson Felix becomes the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete of all time while entering an elite club of athletes with 10 or more Olympic medals — a club that has Finland's Paavo Nurmi and United States' Carl Lewis as its other members with 12 and 10 medals respectively.

She goes past Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, who had nine Olympic medals to her credit, to become the most successful female track and field athlete.
17:14 (ist)

Athletics

India finish fourth in Heat 2! Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob  set a new Asian record with a timing of 3:00:25, although it is not enough to ensure a place in the final for them.
15:16 (ist)

Wrestling

It's not all over Bajrang Punia. He still has a repechage opportunity as Haji Aliyev reaches the final. The repechage round will take place tomorrow. 
15:12 (ist)

Wrestling: Bajrang loses to Haji Aliyev 

The review goes against India and Haji Aliyev gets one more point.

Bajrang goes down fighting to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan for a 5-12 loss in the Men's Freestyle 65kg Semi-final. 
14:39 (ist)

Athletics: Women's 20km Race Walk Final 

India's Bhawna Jat finishes 32 in the race with a timing of 1:37:38. She was 8:26 behind the leader.
14:34 (ist)

​Athletics: Women's 20km Race Walk Final 

India's Priyanka Goswami finishes in the 17th spot in the final with a timing of 1.32.36. She took 3.24 minutes more than Plamisano to finish the race.
10:36 (ist)

Golf 

Par on the final hole of Round 3 for Aditi Ashok, and she ends the day with a nice cushion to third!

Tomorrow's final round could be called off due to inclement weather, but even if it isn't, she's in a great position right now.
09:54 (ist)

Wrestling 

Bajrang Punia will be facing reigning Olympic bronze medalist and three-time World Champion Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semi-finals. 
09:51 (ist)

Wrestling: Bajrang wins

What comeback by Bajrang! He had the passivity clock against himself but he went ahead and executed a takedown for two points before pinning Morteza Ghiasi Cheka to win by fall. He is through to semis. 
09:19 (ist)

Wrestling

Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi, who defeated India's Seema Bisla in 1/8 event, has lost her 1/4 match against Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik. No repechage for Seema. 
09:06 (ist)

Wrestling: Bajrang wins

Bajrang Punia wins by points to reach the quarter-finals. 

After being 1-3 down, Ernazar Akmataliev added two with two pushouts. The match ends 3-3 but Bajrang wins by criteria of having made a high-scoring move (2-pointer) in the match.
08:46 (ist)

Hockey: India lose to Great Britain 

Great Britain clinch the bronze medal with a 4-3 win over India women's hockey team. 

Indian players are on their knees. They are emotional as tears roll down their cheeks. 

British players are also in tears. They are delighted. Such contrasting scenes. 
08:17 (ist)

Wrestling

India's Seema loses 3-1 to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 event. Seema can still get a repechage opportunity if Sarra reaches the final. 
06:06 (ist)

Men’s 50km racewalk finals

The finals took place at 2.00 am IST today. Gurpreet Singh wss the only participant from India. Gurpreet did not finish the race as he dropped out after 35km due to fitness issues. 

Poland's Dawid Tomala won the race. Germany's Jonathan Hilbert won the silver medal and Canada's Evan Dunfee claimed the bronze.

Day 14 preview: After a day that witnessed historic scenes at the Oi Hockey Stadium with the Manpreet Singh-led India men's team ending the country's 41-year wait for another medal, it's the women's team's turn to create a generation-defining moment on Friday.

The bronze medal playoff between India and Germany turned out to be every-bit a high-octane thriller that it promised as Graham Reid's men emerged winners by the narrowest of margins, finishing victors 5-4 to win their first Olympic medal since the gold that they won in Moscow 1980.

The spotlight now shifts to the Rani Rampal-led women's side, who had earlier defeated powerhouse Australia 1-0 to make it to the Olympic semis for the first time in only their third appearance after Moscow 1980 and Rio 2016.

They face Great Britain, a side they had lost to earlier in the Pool stage by a 4-1 margin, although the impressive turnaround they staged after three consecutive defeats, as well as the fight they put up in the 1-2 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the semi-final, will give them confidence of beating a side that is ranked three places above them in the FIH Rankings.

Also in action on Friday will be ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, a key medal hope in the wrestling team who begins his campaign in the men's 65 kg freestyle event against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev. Punia however, will hope to guard himself from complacency, as another gold medal hope Vinesh Phogat had found out on Thursday when she suffered an upset at the hands of Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarter-finals.

You can check the complete Day 14 schedule here.

For full Tokyo Olympics coverage, click here.

