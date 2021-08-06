Catch all the live action from Day 14 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on our live blog

Auto refresh feeds

The finals took place at 2.00 am IST today. Gurpreet Singh wss the only participant from India. Gurpreet did not finish the race as he dropped out after 35km due to fitness issues.

India's Seema loses 3-1 to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 event. Seema can still get a repechage opportunity if Sarra reaches the final.

Indian players are on their knees. They are emotional as tears roll down their cheeks.

After being 1-3 down, Ernazar Akmataliev added two with two pushouts. The match ends 3-3 but Bajrang wins by criteria of having made a high-scoring move (2-pointer) in the match.

Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi, who defeated India's Seema Bisla in 1/8 event, has lost her 1/4 match against Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik. No repechage for Seema.

What comeback by Bajrang! He had the passivity clock against himself but he went ahead and executed a takedown for two points before pinning Morteza Ghiasi Cheka to win by fall. He is through to semis.

Tomorrow's final round could be called off due to inclement weather, but even if it isn't, she's in a great position right now.

Par on the final hole of Round 3 for Aditi Ashok, and she ends the day with a nice cushion to third!

India's Priyanka Goswami finishes in the 17th spot in the final with a timing of 1.32.36. She took 3.24 minutes more than Plamisano to finish the race.

India's Bhawna Jat finishes 32 in the race with a timing of 1:37:38. She was 8:26 behind the leader.

Bajrang goes down fighting to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan for a 5-12 loss in the Men's Freestyle 65kg Semi-final.

The review goes against India and Haji Aliyev gets one more point.

It's not all over Bajrang Punia. He still has a repechage opportunity as Haji Aliyev reaches the final. The repechage round will take place tomorrow.

India finish fourth in Heat 2 ! Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob set a new Asian record with a timing of 3:00:25 , although it is not enough to ensure a place in the final for them.

She goes past Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, who had nine Olympic medals to her credit, to become the most successful female track and field athlete.

With her 400m bronze, Allyson Felix becomes the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete of all time while entering an elite club of athletes with 10 or more Olympic medals — a club that has Finland's Paavo Nurmi and United States' Carl Lewis as its other members with 12 and 10 medals respectively.

Incidentally, Heat 2 of the Men's 4x400m relay event is the final Heat race of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics . Aside from India, the Jamaican, Belgian South African and French quartets are also part of the heat. Hosts Japan too will be represented in this event.

India finish fourth in Heat 2 ! Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob set a new Asian record with a timing of 3:00:25 , although it is not enough to ensure a place in the final for them.

Well done boys✌🏻🇮🇳 New Asian Record 3:00.25 by #Ind 4x400m relay team at the #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames Missed qualification for the finals narrowly. Thanks team for giving your best- @muhammedanasyah @Arokiarajiv400m Noah Nirmal Tom and Amoj Jacob.

World record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda wins the men's 5000m event with a timing of 12:58.15 ! Canada's Mohammad Ahmed and USA's Paul Chelimo win silver and bronze respectively.

Another gold medal for Bahamas in athletics, as Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins the women's 400m event with a timing of 48.36. Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino wins silver with 49.20 while leading US track star Allyson Felix wins bronze with 49.46.

She goes past Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, who had nine Olympic medals to her credit, to become the most successful female track and field athlete.

With her 400m bronze, Allyson Felix becomes the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete of all time while entering an elite club of athletes with 10 or more Olympic medals — a club that has Finland's Paavo Nurmi and United States' Carl Lewis as its other members with 12 and 10 medals respectively.

Ladies and gentlemen, the first woman to ever win 10 #Athletics medals at the Olympics... Take a bow, @allysonfelix ! #USA #StrongerTogether | @Tokyo2020 | @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/id7qzKEw1l

Here's a look at the medal tally at the end of Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympcis 2020, with China and USA still occupying the top two slots, while hosts Japan surge ahead of Great Britain to occupy the third spot. India, meanwhile, are 66th in the table with two silver and three bronze medals.

The final day of competitions in Tokyo 2020, from the Indian perspective that is, though does hold promise for India with Neeraj Chopra a favourite to add to the five medals won by the nation so far in the men's javelin throw event. Do joins us in our live coverage tomorrow morning.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 14 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. A disappointing day in office for the Indians after the euphoria of the men's hockey bronze on Thursday, with the women's team missing out on their maiden Olympic medal by a whisker courtesy a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Great Britain in a thrilling bronze medal playoff. Another heartbreak for the Indians in wrestling as hot favourite Bajrang Punia loses his semi-final bout against Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the semis, although the hope of returning with a medal is still on as he's in contention for men's 65kg bronze.

Day 14 preview: After a day that witnessed historic scenes at the Oi Hockey Stadium with the Manpreet Singh-led India men's team ending the country's 41-year wait for another medal, it's the women's team's turn to create a generation-defining moment on Friday.

The bronze medal playoff between India and Germany turned out to be every-bit a high-octane thriller that it promised as Graham Reid's men emerged winners by the narrowest of margins, finishing victors 5-4 to win their first Olympic medal since the gold that they won in Moscow 1980.

The spotlight now shifts to the Rani Rampal-led women's side, who had earlier defeated powerhouse Australia 1-0 to make it to the Olympic semis for the first time in only their third appearance after Moscow 1980 and Rio 2016.

They face Great Britain, a side they had lost to earlier in the Pool stage by a 4-1 margin, although the impressive turnaround they staged after three consecutive defeats, as well as the fight they put up in the 1-2 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the semi-final, will give them confidence of beating a side that is ranked three places above them in the FIH Rankings.

Also in action on Friday will be ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, a key medal hope in the wrestling team who begins his campaign in the men's 65 kg freestyle event against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev. Punia however, will hope to guard himself from complacency, as another gold medal hope Vinesh Phogat had found out on Thursday when she suffered an upset at the hands of Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarter-finals.

You can check the complete Day 14 schedule here.

For full Tokyo Olympics coverage, click here.