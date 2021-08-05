Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 6 August.

India added two more medals to their Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally on Thursday after the men’s hockey team clinched bronze as they overcame Germany 5-4 in their third-place playoff match at the Oi Hockey Stadium, while wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya went down fighting against Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zaur Uguev 4-7 in the men’s 57 kg freestyle wrestling final. Thereby, he claimed silver, becoming the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

However, it was heartbreak for Olympic debutant Deepak Punia as he missed out on the bronze medal by a whisker, conceding a take-down within the final 10 seconds of his bout against Myles Amine of San Marino, losing the playoff match 2-4.

There was no repechage for Vinesh Phogat after she failed to beat Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus.

Had Vinesh won the bout, she would have been in the reckoning for a bronze by entering the repechage round, but it was just not meant to be.

Golfer Aditi Ashok won five birdies to stay in reckoning for a historic medal. She is tied in second spot after the round two which was held on Thursday.

While the India men’s hockey team won plaudits from many across India for their gritty win over Germany to clinch their first Olympic medal in 41 years, their women counterparts will look to take inspiration from men when they face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday morning. Rani Rampal and Co had gone down fighting to Argentina in their semi-final encounter, which ended 2-1 in favour of Argentinians.

Aditi Ashok will have a shot at glory when round three of the women’s golf competition kicks off on Friday.

Bajrang Punia will also be in action in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling as he opens his campaign.

Following is India's schedule on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Athletics:

Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.

Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST

Hockey:

India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.

With inputs from PTI