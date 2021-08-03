live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 11: Tajinderpal Toor's journey ends in shot put with 13th place in qualifications

Check out live updates from India's Tokyo 2020 campaign on Day 11 on our live blog

FP Sports August 03, 2021 05:34:26 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 11: Tajinderpal Toor's journey ends in shot put with 13th place in qualifications

The men's hockey team, Sonam Malik and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action among many more from the Indian contingent on Day 11 of Tokyo 2020. Agencies

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 03, 2021 - 17:35 (IST)

That's that from us as well. 

India did not have a great day. Annu Rani failing in javelin. India men's hockey going down against Belgium in semis. Tajinderpal Singh Toot could not qualify in the men's shot put final. Sonam Malik lost in her opening bout in wrestling. 

Tomorrow, a big game for India women's hockey team as they take on Argentina in the semi-finals. 

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in javelin. 

In wresting, Ravi Dahiya, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia will play their first match.

Our live blog will be up and running from 5 am IST. 

We hope to have your company again. Take care and good bye.

Aug 03, 2021 - 17:26 (IST)

Medals Tally

China have jumped to the top with 32 gold medals. Followed by USA and Japan. 

Check out the full list here. 

Aug 03, 2021 - 17:19 (IST)

Pole vault happening right now. 

Good time to read everything about the sports: what makes it the most complicated, yet exhilarating sport in track and field!

Read here.

 
 

Aug 03, 2021 - 17:12 (IST)

Badminton

Tokyo bronze-medallist PV Sindhu has returned to homeland.

Aug 03, 2021 - 17:01 (IST)

In news from hockey, Australia have beaten Germany in the second semi-final of the men's hockey. 

That means India will face Germany in the bronze medal match.

Aug 03, 2021 - 16:52 (IST)

Athletics, shot put

Here's the final standings
Aug 03, 2021 - 16:49 (IST)

Athletics, shot put

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor bows out

New Zealand's Tomas Walsh throws 21.49 to top the qualifications. His third attempt also called invalid but the officials checked again as it was a close call with his foot inches close to the board. After a long look, it was cleared. With 21.49m, he is at the top and has qualified. 

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished 13th. 

Aug 03, 2021 - 16:37 (IST)

Athletics, shot put

Egypt's Amr Mostafa Hassan throws 21.23m in his final attempt to seal the spot in final. He gave it all over there. Brilliant throw that. 

Aug 03, 2021 - 16:31 (IST)

Athletics, shot put

That's the end of road for Tajinderpal. NZ's Walsh's second attempt score has been added after he lodged a complaint. The throw was called invalid but he has got it right now. That means there are 12 shot putters who have better throws than India's Toor and he does not have any attempt left.  

Aug 03, 2021 - 16:25 (IST)

Athletics, shot put

Brazil's Romani at the top. He has qualified for final with throw of 21.31 in second attempt. 

Serbia's Sinancevic at second with throw of 20.96 in second attempt. 

USA's Kovacs at third with throw of 20.03 in second attempt. 

India's Toor on the border of elmination. He is placed at 12th. His second throw an invalid one. First attempt was 19.99.

Load More

Preview, Day 11: Indian hockey gears up for one of the most important days in recent history when the Manpreet Singh-led and Graham Reid-coached team takes on Belgium in the men's hockey semi-finals early on Tuesday.

The semi-final will be India's first at this stage of the Olympics in 49 years, having last managed the feat at the 1972 Games in Munich. A victory will give then assure them of their first Olympic medal in the sport since Moscow 1980, giving the game that had seen a major decline in the nation since the 1980s a major fillip and could help bring about an Asian resurgence.

The women's team had earlier on Monday scripted a stunning 1-0 win over the powerful Australian team to secure their maiden entry into the last four in the Olympics since. In only their third appearance at the Games after Moscow 1980 and Rio de Janiero 2016, the Rani Rampal-led side have made it to the semi-finals, bouncing back from a disastrous start that saw them lose their first three games of the campaign, including a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Netherlands.

The men's team, meanwhile, have registered four wins on the trot since their 7-1 hammering at the hands of Australia in the group stage, including a 3-1 win over Great Britain in the quarter-final that saw the likes of Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored for Reid's men. They began their campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over New Zealand.

Aside from the men's hockey semi-final, which begins at 7 am IST, javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the wee hours on Tuesday. The pair will hope to get India an athletics medal that once again eluded them on Monday with discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finishing sixth on Games debut with a best throw of 63.70m.

Sonam Malik will get India's wrestling campaign underway later on Tuesday as she takes on Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's 62kg event. Wrestling is one of the disciplines that is expected to add to India's medal tally in the final leg of the 2020 Olympics with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat key hopes for a podium finish.

You can check the complete Day 11 schedule here.

Updated Date: August 03, 2021 17:35:50 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: After fighting nervousness of first Games, Kamalpreet Kaur shines on big stage
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: After fighting nervousness of first Games, Kamalpreet Kaur shines on big stage

COVID-19 lockdown had wreaked havoc on her mental health to such an extent that discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur had started trying her hand in cricket to handle the psychological toll of the shutdown.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 29 July, Day 6 schedule of Indian athletes
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 29 July, Day 6 schedule of Indian athletes

Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 29 July.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India men's hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain clinch wins; Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary disappoint
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India men's hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain clinch wins; Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary disappoint

At the Asaka shooting range, the Indians largely misfired and with that the hopes of medals in the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle mixed team events went up in smoke.