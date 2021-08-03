Check out live updates from India's Tokyo 2020 campaign on Day 11 on our live blog

The world champions showed their quality in the final quarter. Pressed high, they made Indian defenders commit mistakes and got three goals to win the match 5-2.

India can't win the gold but the hopes for the bronze medal are still alive. They will play the bronze medal match against the losing semi-finalists from Australia vs Germany match.

Sonam, the youngest ever Indian female wrestler to make it to the Olympics, was leading 2-0 at the start but Bolortuya clinches the match by criteria for winning both points with a single move.

No repechage for Sonam Malik as Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, who defeated Sonam, fails to reach the final after losing in the quarter-finals to Taybe Yusein of Bulgaria.

India's Toor on the border of elmination. He is placed at 12th. His second throw an invalid one. First attempt was 19.99.

Brazil's Romani at the top. He has qualified for final with throw of 21.31 in second attempt.

That's the end of road for Tajinderpal. NZ's Walsh's second attempt score has been added after he lodged a complaint. The throw was called invalid but he has got it right now. That means there are 12 shot putters who have better throws than India's Toor and he does not have any attempt left.

Egypt's Amr Mostafa Hassan throws 21.23m in his final attempt to seal the spot in final. He gave it all over there. Brilliant throw that.

New Zealand's Tomas Walsh throws 21.49 to top the qualifications. His third attempt also called invalid but the officials checked again as it was a close call with his foot inches close to the board. After a long look, it was cleared. With 21.49m, he is at the top and has qualified.

In news from hockey, Australia have beaten Germany in the second semi-final of the men's hockey.

India did not have a great day. Annu Rani failing in javelin. India men's hockey going down against Belgium in semis. Tajinderpal Singh Toot could not qualify in the men's shot put final. Sonam Malik lost in her opening bout in wrestling.

Preview, Day 11: Indian hockey gears up for one of the most important days in recent history when the Manpreet Singh-led and Graham Reid-coached team takes on Belgium in the men's hockey semi-finals early on Tuesday.

The semi-final will be India's first at this stage of the Olympics in 49 years, having last managed the feat at the 1972 Games in Munich. A victory will give then assure them of their first Olympic medal in the sport since Moscow 1980, giving the game that had seen a major decline in the nation since the 1980s a major fillip and could help bring about an Asian resurgence.

The women's team had earlier on Monday scripted a stunning 1-0 win over the powerful Australian team to secure their maiden entry into the last four in the Olympics since. In only their third appearance at the Games after Moscow 1980 and Rio de Janiero 2016, the Rani Rampal-led side have made it to the semi-finals, bouncing back from a disastrous start that saw them lose their first three games of the campaign, including a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Netherlands.

The men's team, meanwhile, have registered four wins on the trot since their 7-1 hammering at the hands of Australia in the group stage, including a 3-1 win over Great Britain in the quarter-final that saw the likes of Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored for Reid's men. They began their campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over New Zealand.

Aside from the men's hockey semi-final, which begins at 7 am IST, javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the wee hours on Tuesday. The pair will hope to get India an athletics medal that once again eluded them on Monday with discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finishing sixth on Games debut with a best throw of 63.70m.

Sonam Malik will get India's wrestling campaign underway later on Tuesday as she takes on Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's 62kg event. Wrestling is one of the disciplines that is expected to add to India's medal tally in the final leg of the 2020 Olympics with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat key hopes for a podium finish.

You can check the complete Day 11 schedule here.